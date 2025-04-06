Dancehall musician Shatta Wale celebrated rapper Medikal's 31st birthday with a touching message

In the caption, he wished the sensational rapper a happy birthday and disclosed that his birthday gift, which was a car, was being shipped to Ghana

The Instagram post touched the hearts of Ghanaians, while others thronged to the comments section to celebrate Medikal

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale celebrated his close friend and rapper Medikal as he turned 31 on April 6, 2025.

Shatta Wale celebrates Medikal on his 31st birthday. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @medikal

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale celebrates Medikal on his birthday

Shatta Wale took to his Instagram page to make an emotional post to celebrate the 31st birthday of his dear friend, Medikal.

He posted a picture of the two of them giving each other a fist bump and posing elegantly in their long-sleeved white shirts, trousers and church shoes.

In the caption, the dancehall musician wished the sensational rapper a happy birthday and noted that he would always be by his side.

He also announced in his birthday message to the Stubborn Academy crooner that he had bought a car for him in light of his birthday celebrations, adding that it was en route to Ghana and had been shipped.

"Happy birthday Ampalalu @amgmedikal. I get you today 😂😂. Your car deh for sea top deh come 💪."

In the concluding parts of the birthday message, Shatta Wale talked about how much he loved Medikal.

"Love you my g🩸🩸 #DTB #BYK #SMGAZA #GODISHERE."

Medikal reacts to Shatta Wale's birthday message

Medikal took to the comment section to react to Shatta Wale's birthday message to him on Instagram.

In his reply, the celebrated rapper expressed disbelief about his close friend gifting him a brand new car that was being shipped into the country.

"Herh Akyidudu 😂🖤."

Shatta Wale celebrates Medikal on his birthday

Reactions to Shatta Wale celebrating Medikal

Birthday messages filled the comment section of Shatta Wale's Instagram post as fans spoke about how much they loved Medikal.

Other social media users also spoke about how much they loved the bond between the two musicians.

The mention of the car in Shatta Wale's birthday message to Medikal got many people talking as they asked about it in the comments.

ek_junior5 said:

"God bless every April born ❤️❤️#happy birthday MDK 🎂🥳🎉."

ayam_bornbless said:

"Happy Birthday Champ 🫶."

spankyomb said:

"Topper top 🔥❤️🥶greatness 💸💯🎶.

randababe said:

"Happy birthday Medikal 🎂🎊🎉."

formulaken_ said:

"Stubborn Academy 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

amgmedikal_news said:

"Not ur regular artist 🔥🔥🔥."

ansong353 said:

"Best musicians in Gh if U get fav come make we debate 🔥😍."

Photos of Shatta Wale and Medikal

Shatta Wale and Medikal in photos. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal sparks relationship rumours with Eazzy

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal and songstress Eazzy stirred dating rumours after being spotted on a special night out at Sky Bar 25 restaurant and lounge.

In a trending video, the two were seen vibing to Medikal's music while riding in one of his luxurious cars before heading to dinner.

Their chemistry and cozy outing sparked buzz online, with fans sharing mixed reactions and speculating about a possible relationship.

The video went viral, fueling curiosity about whether the two artists were more than just friends.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh