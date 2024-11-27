Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has opened up after netting his second goal of the season

The Ghana international starred as the Gunners defeated Nottingham Forest at the weekend in the EPL

Partey also impressed on Tuesday evening as the London club thumped Sporting Lisbon on the evening

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey produced a new celebration during Arsenal's thumping victory in the English Premier League last Saturday.

The Arsenal midfield dynamo netted a belter as the Gunners cruised to a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

The long-range strike was his second of the campaign, having netted a similar goal against Aston Villa early in the season.

The 31-year-old, after scoring, had one hand to his mouth and the other pointing into the crowd as he celebrated.

The gesture was to acknowledge his daughter, whom he had this year with partner Janine Mackson.

He posted on Instagram after the match: "This goal is for you ALAIA."

Partey has shared several daddy and daughter-moments on social media, but this is the first time he has mentioned her name publicly.

Meanwhile, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been in incredible form this season for the London club as they eye the Premier League title.

He joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 from Atletico Madrid.

Partey shines as Arsenal thumped Sporting

Partey starred for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League matchday four encounter against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday evening.

With the Ghanaian dominating the midfield, Arsenal cruised to a 5-1 victory, returning to winning ways in the competition.

Partey has made 15 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions this season, scoring two goals.

Partey spends time with daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey took the opportunity of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November to spend time with his daughter.

The 31-year-old was not included in the team for the games against Angola and Niger after missing the double-header against Sudan last month.

Although Partey wanted to be part of the team, Ghana coach Otto Addo decided not to invite him for the two matches.

