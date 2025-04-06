Nigerian musician Davido and fashion influencer Sophia Momodu's daughter has emerged as the spelling bee champion in her school

The wealthy heir looked overly excited as she posed for the cameras after the highly competitive event

Some social media users have commented on Sophia Momodu's photos that she posed on her Snapchat

Imade Aurora Adeleke, the first child of renowned Nigerian musician Davido and entrepreneur Sophia Momodu, showcased her remarkable talent by becoming the champion at her school's spelling bee competition over the weekend.

This impressive academic achievement has become a topic of celebration among family and friends.

Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, a celebrated beauty and fashion connoisseur, proudly announced her daughter's victory on social media, sharing her joy with a heartfelt post.

In a captivating photo taken on Snapchat, Imade looked regal in a short-sleeved floral dress paired with stylish, high-end sneakers.

Her natural cornrow hairstyle undeniably contributed to her enchanting appearance as she proudly displayed her well-deserved certificate.

The proud mother captioned her post with heartfelt words:

“My spelling bee champion, I thank God for you every day. I was so super proud of you today, baby.”

Check out the photo below:

Sophia Momodu rocks a green gown

Sophia Momodu and Imade Adeleku shimmered in matching green gowns, celebrating the 2025 Mother's Day in style.

Sophia Momodu wowed onlookers in a breathtaking green gown that flowed gracefully to the floor, featuring billowing sleeves that added an ethereal touch to her look.

Her heavily accented makeup and perfectly styled ponytail harmonized beautifully with her glamorous attire.

The addition of striking gold accessories, including earrings and a statement ring, complemented her ensemble, while her green suede hand gloves exuded elegance.

Imade Aurora Adeleke effortlessly stole the spotlight in her puff-sleeved flared tulle dress, which she paired with chic, elegant shoes.

The young heiress radiated joy and confidence, showcasing her simple curly hairstyle as she smiled for the cameras.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dofabosassy stated:

"Happy Mother’s Day my queen. I celebrate ur strength nd resilience everyday ❤️❤️❤️."

sophiamomodu_iconic stated:

"Happy Mother's Day Queen 👑 God will continue to bless you and your daughter will always make you proud. May you reap the fruit of your labour ijn 🙏🏾."

Sophia Momodustylebook stated:

"@realimadeadeleke couldn’t have asked for a better mother! ❤️ God bless you ma 🙏❤️👩‍👧🫶."

Davido hires security for his wedding cake

Earlier, YEN.cpm.gh wrote about Nigerian superstar Davido, whose full name is David Adedeji Adeleke, who went viral after a video of his beautiful wedding cake made its way across social media platforms.

The couple spared no expense by hiring a top-tier baker known for their exceptional cake sculpting skills, resulting in a giant wedding cake that garnered admiration for its intricate design and attention to detail.

Some users online have been abuzz with comments, highlighting the couple's exquisite taste and the aesthetics of the beautifully decorated cake, further amplifying the excitement surrounding their celebration.

