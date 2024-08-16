Manchester United began their Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday night.

However, one moment fans would rather forget was Alejandro Garnacho missing a very easy opportunity.

Alejandro Garnacho missed a late chance in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Fulham. Photos: Martin Rickett/Carl Recine.

The Red Devils needed a strong start to the season, as Erik ten Hag's future as Manchester United manager remains uncertain. Therefore, securing three points at Old Trafford was crucial.

With the game tied at 0-0, new signing Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning goal in the 87th minute, instantly becoming a hero on his debut.

Just minutes later, Garnacho experienced the opposite of the Dutch forward's moment of glory.

In the final seconds, Marcus Rashford set up the Argentina star with a golden opportunity to score, but Garnacho missed an open goal, potentially producing an early miss of the season contender.

Erik ten Hag on Man United's goals

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Erik ten Hag outlining Man United's objectives for the 2024/25 season.

The former Ajax coach said he is focused on the project, and a trophy is not his main goal for next season.

Despite an underwhelming eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Ten Hag ended on a high note with a triumphant FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

