Newcastle United Star Celebrates EPL Win With Shatta Wale's Hit Song: Video

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock is the latest Shatta Wale fan in the world after using his song for a post on social media

Shatta Wale, one of Ghana's biggest music artist, has seen a massive growth in his international fanbase following his performance in Jamaica

Willock helped Newcastle United to an important win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

Newcastle United forward Joe Willock has joined the growing fanbase of Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale after using one of his hit records to celebrate a Premier League win.

Willock, who joined the Magpies from Arsenal, has been a key figure in the Newcastle side this season, making 25 Premier League appearances.

The talented England forward starred as the St James outfit edged Nottingham Forest in a seven-goal thriller last month.

Teammate and Sweden forward Alexander Isak reached a new milestone after netting a brace in the 4-3 win, marking his 49th and 50th PL goals.

Willock took to social media to celebrate the win while also congratulating his teammate for his latest achievement. In his post, Willock added Shatta Wale's hit record to the post.

"Big win Newcastle United. Congrats on 50 PL goals my bro Alexander Isak," wrote the winger.

Shatta Wale has seen his fanbase grow outside of Ghana following his performance at the Freedom Concert organised by Jamaican musician Vybz Kartel.

The Taking Over hitmaker has won multiple awards and is widely regarded as one of the best musicians to emerge from the West African nation.

Meanwhile, Willock will be hoping to end the season on a high as Newcastle continue their quest for a top four finish.

Newcastle beat West Ham in London

Following their recent run of good form, Newcastle United secured an important away win to boost their top four chances.

Bruno Guimaraes' second half strike was enough as the Magpies defeated West Ham at the London Olympic Syadium.

Manager Eddie Howe described the victory as an important one for the club.

He told the BBC:

"One of our best wins of the season, not in terms of performance but desire and heart. All the big ingredients you need to be a successful team - a need to win when the game is tight and find a way to get over the line. We defended really well after the first three minutes which were a bit scary. Deserved win.

"We'll focus fully on Liverpool now. We'll take everything into consideration.

"I felt we were in need of a win to go into the final with a real boost and lift. It will do us the world of good. Also for our league table position today was vital."

