Ghanaian televangelist, Patience Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa has reacted to the sad passing of Adwenpahene, a German-based Ghanaian blogger.

The young man died recently in Germany, several online reports indicate. The cause of his demise is unknown, however, the news has left his friends and loved ones devastated.

Agradaa seems to be least bothered about the passing of the young man as she has taken to social media to express some concerns.

Mama Pat angrily criticised the young man whom he claimed was very disrespectful on social media.

She accused him of peddling falsehoods on TikTok and trying to ruin her reputation on the social media app.

She noted that Adwenpahene had been set as a scapegoat for people who disrespect people anyone on TikTok to learn a lesson from.

Adwenpahene passes away

Adwenpahene, a controversial Ghanaian blogger based in Germany, has passed away, multiple reports on social media have indicated.

It is not known when Adwenpahehen passed away or what might have caused it, but the reports went viral on Friday, April 4, 2025, claiming that the deceased had slumped and died.

Another Germany-based Ghanaian blogger, Nana Prempeh of Bigscout Media fame, confirmed Adwenpahene's death without giving details.

In a Facebook post, Prempeh, who was once a close friend of Adwenpahene but fell out with him a few years ago, shared photos of their moments.

