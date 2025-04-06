Vida Adutwumwaa, Stonebwoy's public relations officer, has shared her thoughts on Ja Rule's recent philanthropic effort in Ghana

While acknowledging Ja Rule's good intention, Adutwumwaa stated that the project was below expectations, considering the rapper's legendary status

She also criticised the contractor for doing a shoddy job on the project, which reportedly cost millions of cedis

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Vida Adutwumwaa, the public relations officer for Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, has shared her views on American rapper Ja Rule's recent philanthropic effort in Ghana.

Ja Rule recently commissioned a six-unit classroom block for Nuaso Anglican Basic School.

Stonebwoy’s PR, Vida Adutwumwaa, criticises Ja Rule’s 6-unit classroom block in Ghana. Photo credit: @pencilsofpromise & @vivid.gellatti/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pictures of the facility, which went viral, have sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing disappointment over the quality of the building.

Also sharing her thoughts on the rapper's philanthropic gesture, Vida Adutwumwaa acknowledged Ja Rule's good intention but stated that the project was below expectations, considering the rapper's legendary status.

Ja Rule and his team at the commissioning of the 6-unit classroom. Photo credit: @pencilsofpromise/IG.

Source: Instagram

"It's not as if we don't appreciate what he has done. However, if you look at Ja Rule's status and his achievements in the music industry in America, he's impacted a lot of things, and so if you hear that he'd build a project in a country, you would expect that it would be something monumental," she said.

She further criticized the contractor for doing a shoddy job on the project that reportedly cost millions of cedis.

"So, for those critiquing, it is not that they don't appreciate the gesture. Because the money that reportedly went into the project, another contractor would have built something more modernised. I'm sure if they had given the job to another contractor, there would be a few touches that would have been done to make the building a little more pleasing," she said.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Vida Adutwumwaa's video

Vida Adutwumwaa's comments have sparked reactions on social media, with some netizens who saw the video taking to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Mubarik Suleman Kambari said

These people are the problem of this country, so the so-called politicians, including you guys sitting there, what did you do for ur home? town useless programme stupid people enemies of progress."

@Ebenezer Walbeck Armah also said:

"You haven’t done anything even for your hometown but you are condemning Ja Rule’s effort.. Appreciate little things ooo tom aaba."

@Paa Joe commented:

"What have u done for your community with reference to your status in life?"

Stonebwoy's PR speaks on DJ Lord's allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vida Adutwumwaa responded to the allegations made by DJ Lord, which suggested that they stopped him from playing Shatta Wale's song.

In an exclusive interview with Hitz FM, Vida Adutwumwaa said she heard over 15 Shatta Wale songs, and added that no one from their camp ordered the DJ not to play the dancehall musician's songs.

The video started a conversation on social media, with many Ghanaians analysing both sides of the situation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh