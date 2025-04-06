Stonebwoy's public relations officer has expressed confidence in his chances of winning the TGMAs AoTY for a second consecutive time

According to her, Stonebwoy's remarkable achievements in the year under review make him a strong contender for the award

The TGMAs are scheduled to take place on May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)

Vida Adutwumwaa, the public relations officer for Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy, has expressed confidence in her artiste's chances of winning the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) Artiste of the Year award for a second consecutive time.

Speaking on the United Showbiz Show on Saturday, April 5, 2025, Ms Adutwumwaa stated that Stonebwoy is focused on setting and breaking records, winning the coveted Artiste of the Year Award back-to-back.

Stonebwoy’s PR rep, Vida Adutwumwaa, confident of back-to-back TGMA AoTY win. Photo credit: @stonebwoy & @vivid.gellatti/IG.

Although there are murmurings from some industry players for her artiste to leave the award for the other young nominees, Vida said the team at Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy's record label, is very eager to clinch it for the second time in a row because he has worked hard and been consistent.

"Stonebwoy's brand is built on hard work and consistency... and so when you say he's won it before so he should leave it for others to also win, it is as if we are fighting consistency in the game, and it's not a talk that we must tolerate," she said.

"We're not succumbing to any pressure; instead, we're setting and breaking the record by winning the VGMA Artiste of the Year award back-to-back," she asserted.

Ms Adutwumwaa stated that Stonebwoy's remarkable achievements in the year under review put him shoulders above everyone in the Artiste of the Year (AoTY) category.

She further highlighted some of his achievements in the year 2024 to mount a strong advocacy for him to annex the coveted award on May 3.

The 2025 TGMA ceremony

This year's TGMAs is scheduled for May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), following the announcement of the nominees in March.

The Artiste of the Year category is packed with some of the top names in Ghana's music industry.

The nominees are Kweku Smoke, Team Eternity, Joe Mettle, King Paluta, King Promise, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif.

The Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy's record label, appoints Vida Adutwumwaa as its public relations officer. Photo credit: @stonebwoy & @vivid.gellatti/IG.

Although everyone on the list has worked hard in the period under review, Stonebwoy, King Promise, King Paluta, and to some extent, Kwaku Smoke are the main contenders for the coveted AoTY award.

Stonebwoy is the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year after winning the coveted award in 2024, beating his closest contender, King Promise.

Despite the fact that Stonebwoy's team believe they will win the award, many of the key players in Ghanaian entertainment industry and fans believe it's King Promise's year.

