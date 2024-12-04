Speculation is rife about a possible romance between Jadon Sancho and actress Karrueche Tran after intriguing social media hints

Dating rumours between football star Jadon Sancho and actress Karrueche Tran have ignited after subtle hints suggest a possible romance.

The 36-year-old model, known for her past relationships with Chris Brown, Quavo, and Rob Kardashian, has left fans speculating about a connection with the Chelsea winger.

Speculation is rife about a possible romance between Jadon Sancho and Chris Brown's ex Karrueche Tran. Photos: Visionhaus/Jennifer Pottheiser.

Source: Getty Images

The buzz began when Karrueche posted a photo on her verified Snapchat of herself wearing Chelsea's 2024/2025 white away kit during a trip to Japan.

Fans quickly linked the jersey to Sancho, who joined Chelsea on loan from Manchester United earlier this year.

The timing and her choice of apparel fueled speculation that the shirt might have been a gift from the 24-year-old footballer.

Adding to the intrigue, sharp-eyed followers noticed Karrueche liking Sancho's Instagram post announcing his transfer to Chelsea in August 2024.

While neither party has publicly addressed the rumours, fans are piecing together these subtle clues to suggest there might be more to their relationship than meets the eye.

Karrueche, who has been in the spotlight for her high-profile relationships, hasn’t been linked to anyone since her rumoured connection with Migos rapper Quavo in 2022.

Whether these cryptic hints will lead to a confirmed romance remains to be seen, but fans are keeping a close eye on the duo's next moves.

Sancho sent strong 'fit' warning by Maresca

Meanwhile, Sancho has struggled for starts at Chelsea and Enzo Maresca has challenged him to be "mentally and physically" fit.

The winger made a loan move from Manchester United to the Blues in the summer, a switch that will become permanent, but he's found starts hard to come by. Not since October 20 has Sancho started a game for the west London outfit.

Despite his limited playing time, Maresca says the England international is a key figure for his side, adding that players like Sancho "are going to get more chances" as they gear up for a busy December.

"I said since we start, Jadon is very important for us. He has to be fit, mentally and physically and he is going to help us a lot," Maresca said via Goal.

Sancho Subtly Jabs Manchester United?

Jadon Sancho seemingly took a dig at Manchester United after their crushing home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, as earlier reported by YEN.com.gh.

Following Chelsea's victory over Brighton, where Cole Palmer netted four goals, the club's admin shared a photo of Sancho and Palmer beaming with smiles—sparking speculation of a cheeky swipe at his former club.

Source: YEN.com.gh