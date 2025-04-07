Popular Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Awana, has reportedly passed away after a battle with a short illness

The Adom FM and Hitz FM disc jockey's passing was initially announced by artist manager Nana Poku Ashis

Many Ghanaians, including DJ Awana's colleagues in the industry, have mourned his passing on social media

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey, Samuel Tei Mensah Nartey, popularly known in the media and entertainment industry as DJ Awana, has reportedly passed away.

The news of the popular disc jockey's untimely demise emerged on Sunday, April 6, 2025, igniting grief among many within the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Nana Poku Ashis, an entertainment pundit and manager of veteran multi-award-winning highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena, announced DJ Awana's sudden passing in a social media post.

The artist manager shared a heartfelt tribute in his social media post, highlighting DJ Awana’s achievements and significant contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.

He also shared his intention to continue working on a project he had embarked on with the disc jockey before his unfortunate passing, writing:

"Rest in power, my friend. I promise to keep working on the plan, even in our loss. Team KBKB shares in the pain of DJ Awana's loss. Until we meet again, journey on DJ; you will be missed."

Media personalities Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom, Ohemaa Woyeje, and veteran disc jockey, DJ Ashmen, also took to their various social media platforms to mourn DJ Awana's passing and share their admiration for their late colleague in the entertainment space.

DJ Awana's employers, Adom FM, confirmed in a social media post that the disc jockey passed away at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, after a battle with a short illness.

DJ Awana's media career in Ghana

The late DJ Awana began his illustrious media career with Tema-based Adom FM in 2003 and quickly rose to prominence as one of the famous figures in the Ghanaian media and live event scenes.

The late disc jockey caused a stir in 2007 after he resigned from Adom FM to join Kencity Media's radio station, Oman FM, owned by Stella Agyapong Wilson, the wife of renowned Ghanaian businessman and former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

DJ Awana later returned to the Multimedia Group and joined Hitz FM. Throughout his career, DJ Awana was well known for his signature jingle, “3y3 Awana nie oo,” which became a popular sound among his listeners on the airwaves.

The social media posts about his passing are included below:

Ghanaians mourn DJ Awana's sad passing

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to mourn DJ Awana's untimely passing. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

mercy.sharp commented:

"Awwwww Awaana😢😢😢he hardly spoke but his selections made the heart rejoice❤️."

uhurubardman said:

"Asem ben koraaa ni! This man was a valuable asset. He served. And now, his rest begins. Thank you, soldier. Till we meet again."

BdKojo commented:

"Ow, Dj Awana nieee oh oh oh may his soul rest easy."

Adwenpahene meets his demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Germany-based Ghanaian blogger Adwenpahene passed away.

Nana Prempeh of Bigscout Media took to social media to announce the news about the controversial blogger.

The cause of Adwenpahene's demise was yet to be determined, but he left behind his wife and five children.

