Legendary Brazilian forward Ronaldo Nazario once named eight football superstars he deemed as in a 'special group'

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid star overlooked Cristiano Ronaldo but included Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a torrid time at Euro 2024 in Germany as he exited without scoring a single goal

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ronaldo Nazario once left out Cristiano Ronaldo when naming his picks for the greatest footballers of all time.

The Brazilian legend spoke of a "special group" of football icons but excluded the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from his list.

It's interesting to note that the Portuguese superstar has been in sensational form, particularly with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where he delivered an impressive goal tally last season.

According to Transfermarkt, he also netted five goals for Portugal during the 2024 European Championship qualifiers but struggled in the tournament itself, managing just one assist.

Ronaldo Nazario snubs Cristiano on 'GOAT' list

Despite these achievements, the Brazilian Ronaldo did not include CR7 among the eight players he considers football’s elite.

In a 2022 interview with the Guardian, Ronaldo listed Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Pelé, Marco van Basten, and Ronaldinho as part of this exclusive group – also including himself.

"Let the fans debate it in the bars," he said. "But you can’t rank them or compare generations."

While his selections are undoubtedly legendary, the omission of Cristiano Ronaldo is hard to ignore. Other football greats like Michel Platini, Alfredo Di Stefano, Zinedine Zidane, George Best, and Ferenc Puskas might also feel overlooked by Ronaldo Nazario's exclusive list.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh