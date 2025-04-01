Legendary Black Stars and Asante Kotoko footballer Rev. Osei Kofi received special treatment in Spain

The 82-year-old was invited by a La Liga club to watch Real Madrid's home game against Leganes as part of the treat

Osei Kofi enjoyed an iconic career, winning two AFCON titles and excelling against Madrid 63 years ago

Ghanaian football legend Rev. Osei Kofi has been celebrated in Spain for his pivotal role in one of the Black Stars' most memorable matches—a thrilling 3-3 draw against Real Madrid at the Accra Sports Stadium in 1962.

The former Asante Kotoko forward, revered for his dazzling dribbles and goal-scoring prowess, was part of the Ghanaian team that held their own against the European giants in an era when Los Blancos dominated world football.

Sixty-three years later, his contributions have been acknowledged on Spanish soil in a befitting tribute to a remarkable career.

Legendary Black Stars player Rev. Osei Kofi was honoured by Leganes. Photo credit: @CyrusAgogo/X and @Mayniak_Sports/X.

Source: Twitter

Rev Osei Kofi's special invitation to Spain

As part of efforts to honour the Ghanaian football icon, former Leganés FC owners Victoria Pavón and Felipe Moreno extended an invitation to Rev. Osei Kofi, offering him the rare opportunity to witness a La Liga encounter between Leganés and Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The match, played on Saturday, March 29, unfolded in dramatic fashion. Kylian Mbappé put the hosts ahead via a Panenka penalty, but Leganés responded brilliantly, striking twice before halftime.

However, as is often the case with Los Blancos, a spirited second-half fightback saw them restore parity before clinching victory 14 minutes from time, per Goal.

Although the underdogs fell short, their tenacity mirrored the resilience shown by the Black Stars in that famous clash over six decades ago—a performance that still resonates within Ghanaian football history.

Reason Rev. Osei Kofi was honoured in Spain

The initiative to celebrate Rev. Kofi’s legacy stemmed from Pavón and Moreno’s visit to Ghana in 2023, where they embarked on a project to establish a football academy.

It was during this visit that they learned about the Black Stars' remarkable draw with Real Madrid, a result that defied expectations.

In the lead-up to that 1962 exhibition match, the Ghanaian squad was reportedly warned about a potential double-digit defeat at the hands of the Spanish heavyweights.

Rev Osei Kofi, a two-time AFCON winner, was one of the standouts as Ghana held Real Madrid to a 3-3 draw. Photo by @Mayniak_Sports/X.

Source: Twitter

However, a spirited performance saw them battle to a hard-fought stalemate, marking a milestone moment in Ghana’s football journey.

The game featured some of football’s greatest names, including Ferenc Puskás, Gento and Alfredo Di Stéfano, underscoring the magnitude of the challenge the Black Stars faced, per Modern Ghana.

Despite the odds, the team left an indelible mark, earning admiration from both local and international football enthusiasts.

A journey down memory lane

Rev. Osei Kofi, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion, remains one of six surviving players from the 1962 squad.

His visit to Spain provided an opportunity to reflect on that historic match, the evolution of Ghanaian football, and the enduring impact of that legendary performance.

His legacy, cemented in that clash against Real Madrid, continues to inspire generations of footballers, fans, and historians alike.

How football made Rev Osei Kofi a womaniser

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Rev Osei Kofi admitted his football talent brought him closer to women, leading to a lifestyle of womanising.

The former striker explained that during his time in the Ghanaian top division, he was a fan favorite, naturally attracting female admirers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh