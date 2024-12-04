Cheddar Advises Ghanaians To Curb Their Football Watching Habits, Says It's Not A Good Investment
- Nana Kwame Bediako has stoked a frenzy online with his remarks about football watching among Ghanaians
- The presidential candidate says he believes Ghanaians are wasting their time over-indulging in the sport
- He sent a strong message to lovers of the beautiful game as he shared his plans to develop the sport in Ghana
The New Force Movement's presidential candidate, Nana Kwame Bediako, has sent a mind-boggling message to Ghanaian football lovers.
The politician, also known as Cheddar, shared his remarks about fans' love for the beautiful game during an extensive interview with GTV ahead of the upcoming elections.
Cheddar asserted that Ghanaians watched too much football and expressed his plans to develop the sport in Ghana. He said,
"I think if you watch football for two hours almost every two days, in a year, you would have spent about a thousand or five hundred hours of your time watching football that somebody is getting paid $500k a week. You watch them for free and pay your hours into it. I don't think that's a good investment because your time is your most important asset."
Kwame Bediako shares
In his presentation, Cheddar criticised Ghana's culture of developing footballing talents, leaving them with no backup plans.
Nana Kwame Bediako, who has set his eyes on acquiring EPL teams, Chelsea or Manchester United, said he aims to mainstream football into Ghana's educational system so talents can develop holistically.
He slammed institutions like the Right To Dream Academy behind global prospects like Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus. It was unclear what his issues with the academy's model were.
Cheddar recounts his nationwide tour
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cheddar had shared his experiences from embarking on a campaign visit to all of Ghana's 16 regions.
The presidential candidate bemoaned the poverty and struggle he witnessed touring the country.
In his State of the Nation Address, he pointed out the government's neglect and lack of investment in people and communities nationwide.
