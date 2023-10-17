Who is the fastest rapper in the world? 15 top rappers in 2023 ranked

Rap is a musical style that originated in the United States in the 1970s and has since spread worldwide. Rappers are the artists at the heart of the genre as they employ spoken word to produce lyrics that convey emotions, tell tales, and subvert societal standards. Some rappers stand out from others based on many factors, such as rapping speed. Who do you think is the fastest rapper in the world?

One of the main components of hip-hop music is rap. Raps are often uttered at different speeds, with some uttering many syllables per second. However, the genres' key features are content, flow, and delivery.

Who is the fastest rapper in the world?

Each artist aspires to be distinctive in their approach, eventually becoming a part of who they are. As a result, certain artists are distinguished for having incredible speeds. Below are some of the world's fastest rappers.

1. Crucified (28.9 syllables per second)

Crucified is a well-known rapper from New Braunfels, Texas, and is often regarded as the world's quickest rapper. He recorded 28.9 words per second in his song Power Up. His pace in most of his songs is 20+ syllables per second.

2. El Chojin (15.35 syllables per second)

El Chojin is a well-known Spanish composer and rapper. He holds the present-day Guinness World Record for the most significant number of syllables rapped in one minute. On his song Vo-ca-li-za, he rapped 921 syllables in one minute, averaging 15 syllables per second.

3. Tonedeff (14.1 syllables per second)

Tonedeff is a renowned producer, rapper, singer-songwriter, and record executive from the United States. He first earned national attention on the underground hip-hop scene after winning a series of prestigious rap fights and opening exhibits for Rahzel, Common, Royce da 5'9", Brand Nubian and The Beatnuts.

4. NoClue (14.1 syllables per second)

NoClue is a Seattle-based American musician and the fastest rapper in the Guinness World. He is most recognised for being the world's official "Fastest Rap MC" by Guinness World Records in January 2005, when he rapped 723 words in 51.27 seconds, averaging 14.1 syllables per second.

5. Outsider (14 syllables per second)

Outsider is a rapper from South Korea. He is well-known for his fast rapping and can rhyme 14 syllables per second. Outsider launched his professional life as an underground rapper in 2004, and his first EP, Come Outside, was a success.

6. Tech N9ne (12 syllables per second)

Tech N9ne is a famous singer and rapper from the United States. He and his partner Travis O'Guin created Strange Music in 1999. He has sold over two million recordings, and his compositions have been used in films, television shows, and video games. He received the Left Field Woodie Award at the mtvU Woodie Awards 2009.

7. Twista ( 11.2 syllables per second)

Twista is a renowned rapper from the United States. He is well known for his chopper approach to rapping. Is Twista the fastest rapper in the world? He is one of the fastest rappers in the world, known for once having the Guinness World Records title of fastest English-speaking rapper in the world in 1992, having been capable to utter 598 words in 55 seconds.

8. R.A. The Rugged Man (11.14 syllables per second)

R.A. the Rugged Man is a famous rapper and producer from the United States. He began his musical career at 12, quickly building a local reputation for his lyrical abilities. R.A. signed with Jive Records when he was 18, but his first record, Night of the Bloody Apes, was never published.

9. Eminem (10.65 syllables per second)

Is Eminem the fastest rapper? He is among the fastest rappers, songwriters, and record producers in the United States. He is regarded as one of the best rappers ever and is credited with popularising hip hop in Middle America.

Who is the current fastest rapper? Eminem. His worldwide fame and critically praised work are primarily viewed as breaking down racial barriers for the acceptability of white rappers in mainstream music.

10. Twisted Insane (10 syllables per second)

Who is the world's fastest rapper in 2023? Twisted Insane is a San Diego, California-based American composer and one of the world's fastest rappers. He has eleven studio albums to his credit. Twisted started the music company Brainsick Muzik, where he signed other artists. He raps in the Chopper style, which developed in the Midwest of the United States.

11. K.A.A.N. (10 syllables per second)

K.A.A.N., Knowledge Above All Nonsense, is a Maryland-based American rapper. He is primarily recognised for his fast-rhyming Chopper style, frantic language, extensive vocabulary, and sarcastic lyrics on abuse, mental health, politics, and religion.

12. Busta Rhymes (9 syllables per second)

Busta Rhymes is a famous rapper, songwriter, singer, record producer, and actor from the United States. Throughout the 1990s, he drew recognition for his distinct physical style, but his musical ability truly distinguished him. He is an accomplished freestyle rap artist, a skill he demonstrated regularly in the early stages of his career.

13. Aesop Rock (7.8 syllables per second)

Aesop Rock is a Long Island, New York-based American rapper and producer. He was at the vanguard of the late 1990s and early 2000s emerging generation of underground and alternative hip-hop performers.

One of the fastest rappers of all time, Aesop was a member of El-P's Definitive Jux label before it stepped on pause in 2010. BetterPropaganda placed him 19th among the Top 100 Artists of the Decade in a 2010 retrospective.

14. Nicki Minaj (5.4 syllables per second)

Nicki Minaj is one of the fastest female rappers and songwriters from the United States and Trinidad. She is renowned as the "Queen of Rap" for her musical variety, dynamic rap flow, alter personalities, and impact on popular music. She rose to prominence after publishing three mixtapes between 2007 and 2009.

15. Dizzee Rascal (3.5 syllables per second)

Dizzee Rascal is a professional rapper and MC from the United Kingdom. His musical style has integrated elements of bassline, U.K. garage, British hip hop, and R&B, making him a pioneer of grime music.

Dizzee launched his first album, Boy in da Corner, in 2003. It won him the 2003 Mercury Prize and is now regarded as a grime classic.

Above are some of the fastest rappers in the world. The list features some of the greatest rappers that have excelled in the genre. It's astonishing how quickly the artists spew the words in their music as they convey the message to their followers. They employ spoken word to produce lyrics that express emotions, tell tales, and subvert societal standards.

