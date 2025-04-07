Lyon's Ghanaian winger Ernest Appiah Nuamah was injured in the 2nd minute of their 2-1 win over Lille on Saturday

The talented Appiah Nuamah was expected to be sold to Premier League side Fulham for around €19 million this summer

The Black Stars winger is under contract with Lyon until 2028, and the club had hoped to sell him for a high price this summer

In a dramatic turn of events, Olympique Lyon winger Ernest Appiah Nuamah suffered an injury during Lyon's 2-1 victory over Lille on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian forward, who has been in impressive form this season, was forced off the field just minutes into the match. While Lyon have not yet provided an official update, reports from L'Équipe suggest that the injury may be more severe than initially thought, with speculation that Nuamah could be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Ernest Nuamah of Lyon during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League match vs Olympiacos FC at OL Stadium on September 26, 2024. Image credit: Catherine Steenkeste, @premierleague

Source: Getty Images

This potential setback has significant implications for both the player and the Ligue 1 team, who had been hoping for a lucrative transfer in the summer.

The Injury: Early Setback in an Important Match

The rapid winger, who started for Ghana in the World Cup qualifier against Chad on March 21, had lost possession which led to Lille's opener before Nuamah collided with an opponent, hurting his knee in the process. He was immediately substituted, and his anguish was evident as he limped off the pitch.

At first, it seemed like a minor issue, perhaps something that would see him miss a few matches. However, L'Équipe reported that the winger might be facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines, potentially ruling him out for the rest of the 2024-2025 Ligue 1 season.

Given how early the injury occurred—just in the second minute of the match—there is a growing sense of worry that this injury might be more than a muscle strain or simple knock.

Lyon’s medical staff immediately took the player for further examination, and on Monday, Nuamah is set to undergo an MRI scan that will reveal the full extent of the damage.

The Impact on Lyon’s Ambitions

Ernest Appiah Nuamah’s injury is not just a blow to the player’s season but also to Lyon’s ambitions, particularly in terms of financial gain. The Ghanaian international has been one of Lyon’s standout performers this season, contributing both in terms of 6 goals and 2 assists.

Lyon has faced significant challenges in recent years, and the club’s financial situation is no secret. With a squad in transition and some high-profile departures in recent seasons, Lyon had hoped to rely on the sales of key players like Nuamah to inject cash into the club.

The club was reportedly eyeing a sum of around €30 million for Nuamah in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, if the winger’s injury proves to be long-term, this could derail Lyon’s plans.

Not only would they lose a valuable player for the remainder of the season, but they could also be deprived of a potential transfer windfall that could help secure their financial future.

Nuamah's Potential Move to Fulham

The winger was already the subject of intense interest from the English club, who were keen to add him to their ranks ahead of the 2025-2026 season. In fact, a move was almost finalized in the summer of 2024, with Nuamah almost set to join the likes of Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku, and Antoine Semenyo in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old was reportedly set to join Fulham for €19 million, with Lyon retaining 30% of his rights. The move was all but sealed until a last-minute change saw the player back out of the transfer.

He had passed a medical examination in London, and the deal seemed set to go through when, suddenly, the player disappeared from the scene. He did not show up to sign his contract, leaving the deal in limbo.

There were whispers that his management team had advised against the move, citing concerns over the transfer’s long-term viability.

Despite this dramatic turn of events, Fulham remained interested, and the deal was expected to be revisited in the summer of 2025. However, this latest injury could severely jeopardize Nuamah's chances of moving to the Premier League.

If his injury keeps him sidelined for the rest of the season, clubs like Fulham may reconsider their interest, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding his fitness.

Nuamah scan results

For now, Lyon and Ernest Appiah Nuamah are waiting on the results of the MRI, which will determine the severity of the injury and whether the player will be able to play again this season.

The chances of him returning in time for Lyon’s final fixtures appear slim, and the club’s management will have to assess their options moving forward.

Source: YEN.com.gh