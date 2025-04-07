Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku channelled his inner Christian as he sang a popular Christian hymn

Despite being a Muslim, the 44-year-old showed dexterity, albeit with some flaws, as he sang the 'highly spiritual' song

Since retiring from boxing, Banku has juggled between music, movies and mentoring his son Ambitious Tilapia

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Braimah Kamoko, famously known as Bukom Banku, has surprised many by showcasing a different side of himself.

The retired Ghanaian boxing champion, known for his strength in the ring, has shared a more personal and spiritual moment through a heartfelt performance of a popular Christian hymn.

Bukom Banku performed a popular Christian song, albeit hilariously, in a short clip. Photo credit: @Asempa947_FM/X.

Source: Twitter

Bukom Banku sings popular Christian hymn

Although Banku is a Muslim by faith, his video, which surfaced online, captured him passionately singing the Christian song "Sanctuary."

In the 23-second clip, Banku, dressed in a designer outfit with dark sunglasses and a cap, pours his soul into the song, despite not knowing all the lyrics.

His attempt, while imperfect—mispronouncing a few words—showcases his genuine effort and enthusiasm.

Sanctuary: Christian hymn sang by Bukom Banku

The song, "Sanctuary," often referred to as "Lord, Prepare Me to Be a Sanctuary," was composed in 1982 by Randy Scruggs and John W. Thompson.

The hymn focuses on personal dedication, portraying the individual as a living sanctuary for God, a message that resonates deeply in Christian worship.

Over time, it has become an anthem in various church settings, and Banku’s rendition has certainly caught the attention of many, blending his personal faith with a sense of unity and respect for others.

Bukom Banku's impressive boxing career

Banku’s public display of spirituality comes after his official retirement from boxing in 2023, a decision that brought him even closer to the hearts of fans across Ghana.

Known for his fiery performances in the ring, Banku’s retirement marked the end of an era for many boxing enthusiasts who had followed his illustrious career.

Bukom Banku lost only one bout in his almost two-decade boxing career. Photo credit: @Asempa947_FM.

Source: Twitter

His legacy in boxing, especially his impressive record of 29 wins in 30 fights, made him a household name, per BoxRec.

He won multiple titles, including the World Boxing Association (WBO) Africa Light Heavyweight and WBO Africa Cruiserweight belts, becoming one of the most successful Ghanaian boxers of his time.

His only defeat came at the hands of Bastie Samir in October 2017, a rare blemish in his otherwise dominant career.

What has Bukom Banku been up to?

Outside the ring, Banku has ventured into music, where he resonates deeply with the Ga community, especially in Bukom, his base.

His musical creations often reflect the heart and soul of the people, further solidifying his cultural presence.

Beyond music, his larger-than-life persona, filled with humour and charm, has made him a popular figure in some skits.

His foray into acting has also highlighted his versatility, proving that he is much more than just a boxer.

Bukom Banku's son

Moreover, Banku continues to guide his son, Ambitious Tilapia, a rising star in boxing.

Tilapia, who followed in his father's footsteps, secured a silver medal in the heavyweight division at the 13th African Games in Accra.

This achievement surpassed his father’s performance in the 1999 edition of the Games.

Bukom Banku speaks about Islam and fasting

YEN.com.gh also reported that Bukom Banku shared the reasons behind his decision not to fast during Ramadan, despite being a devout Muslim.

He clarified that although he does not observe the fast, he gives money to others to fast on his behalf and pray for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh