17 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe HT: Ghana 0-0 Panama - Black Stars end the half on the ascendancy 41 min: Worrying scenes for Ghana as Ati Zigi goes down again. The medics, for the umpteenth time, get on the pitch and try to help the St Gallen shot-stopper on his feet, and he seems ready to continue. 43 min: Panama is on the ascendancy again, but the Black Stars deal with the threat. Jordan Ayew wins a foul after Ramos gets in his way to stop him in his tracks. 44 min: A promising attack started by Semenyo locates Nuamah, who cuts onto his favoured left foot. His pass is a little weighty, which forces Senaya to hit the half-volley, but his effort goes off the target. 45 min: Jordan Ayew wins another foul for Ghana. Meanwhile, the referee has signalled for five minutes of additional time. 45+1 min: Ghana's brief attack has been stopped, leading to a quick counter from Panama. But the Black Stars have bodies at the back, and they handle the situation well. 45+2 min: Caleb Yirenkyi intercepts a pass and sends his teammates on the attack but Owusu's attempt to wriggle his way out from a sea of Panama bodies did not go according to plan as the ball went out of touch before his cross. 45+3 min: Kamaldeen tries to get on his bike, but his marker slides and sends the ball out of touch. Ghana is now patiently building. The ball finds Semenyo; his attempt to force a move is illegally stopped, and he wins the foul. 45+5 min: Jordan Ayew behind the ball. The Black Stars captain whips in a cross, but Panama deals with the situation. Elisha Owusu tries to smash home with a volley but miscues. His second attempt to cross the ball into the box fails spectacularly. The referee blows his whistle for halftime.

27 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-0 Panama: Ati Zigi rescues uninspiring Black Stars again 32 min: A long searching ball from the Panama goalkeeper sees Ghana clear into touch. The Red Tide knock the ball around as they try to find pockets of space. 33 min: A dangerous moment for Ghana. The ball is played in between Ghana's central defenders, and it looks as if the Panama attacker was impeded, but referee Nyberg waves off Panama's penalty appeal. 34 min: Danger not over as Ati Zigi needed to be brave, punching a ball away to thwart Panama's attack. It seems he might have injured himself as the medics attend to him. He is fine and ready to restart action. 35 min: The Panama players and coach are clearly not happy, as they feel they have been shortchanged with the penalty decision. 36 min: Ghana wastes an attacking throw-in. Panama takes over. But the Black Stars have now upped the ante, pressing high up the field 37 min: Ati Zigi with another punch again. The ball falls into the path of Jiovany Ramos, whose effort harmlessly goes over the bar. Respite for the Black Stars who living dangerously. 38 min: Ghana recycles play. Adjetey's long ball in search of Nuamah is cleared out by the opposition. 39 min: Ati Zigi rushes out to clear another dangerous ball which goes behind Ghana's defence. Panama quickly looks to pounce on the Ghanaian goalkeeper being down, but the cross into the box is cleared by Ghana's defence. 40 min: Panama enjoying themselves and pinning the Black Stars in their own half. But their attack fizzles out as a pass on the flank goes to waste.

38 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-0 Panama: Balanced game so far 21 min: A well-weighted cross-field pass by Jonas Adjetey locates Sulemana; just as the Atalanta winger was about to take on his opponent, the assistant referee waves his flag for offside. 22 min: Jordan Ayew is down as he holds his head. The medics rush to the pitch to attend to him on the pitch. But there's a pause, and we go for the now-routine hydration breaks at the World Cup. 26 min: We are back underway. Panama restarts play with a throw-in, but they are forced into their own half. 27 min: The Black Stars are looking confident on the ball, with Sulemana showing a glimpse of what he is capable of doing with a Cruyff turn in the middle of the park. But the attack soon fizzles out. 28 min: Panama with possession. They seem comfortable knocking the ball in their own half in a bid to bait the Black Stars to press them, but their attempt amounts to nothing. Ghana deals with it. 29 min: It's the turn of the Black Stars to enjoy some possession. A cross field pass finds Nuamah; his attempt to wriggle his way in the box clumsily fails. 30 min: Caleb Yirenkyi wins a foul for Ghana. Jordan Ayew crosses the ball, but Panama clear their lines brilliantly. Ghana attempt to recycle possession, but it fails as the ball goes out of touch.

48 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-0 Panama: Black Stars under pressure 11 min: A dangerous-looking cross is put into Ghana's box but Gideon Mensah manages to clear the ball, and there's a quick turnaround for Ghana. Ernest Nuamah goes on his bike, but the Panamanian defender tracks back excellently to shove off Nuamah. 13 min: Panama has been the better side on the ball so far but it still remains goalless at this point. 14 min: Kamaldeen Sulemana wins a foul. Ghana is on the attack now with Ernest Nuamah looking to cause problems but sending the ball back. 15 min: Ghana's turn on the ball is over as Caleb Yirenkyi becomes the first player to be booked by referee Nyberg. 16 min: Panama are glad to knock the ball around in their box as their attempt to lure Ghana out of their shape is not working with Carlos Queiroz's men choosing to stay in their own half. 17 min: Ati Zigi restarts play with a long goal kick, but it does not locate Antoine Semenyo, who has been largely anonymous in the game so far. 18 min: Panama on the attack. An attempt to send a cross-field pass to a teammate is foiled by Gideon Mensah, who in turn wins a throw-in. 19 min: Ghana have been pressed in their box but find their way out with some decent passes. A cross from Mensah on the left flank did not find a Ghanaian player in the box. But Ghana settles for a corner. 20 min: Semenyo with his trademark long throw, but it is cleared. An attempt for a quick counter is repelled by Elisha Owusu.