Ghana begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama at BMO Field on June 17, with both sides eager to make a strong start in Group L

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, although Ghana have won two of the three matches against CONCACAF teams

With the two lowest-ranked teams in the group set to clash, Opta's supercomputer has also weighed in with its prediction for the encounter

Ghana's quest to start the 2026 World Cup on a positive note has received a timely boost after Opta's supercomputer tipped the Black Stars to overcome Panama in their opening Group L fixture on June 17.

With England and Croatia also housed in the same group, both sides know that victory in Toronto could prove crucial in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

For Ghana, the clash at BMO Field represents an opportunity to silence doubters and breathe fresh life into a campaign clouded by recent struggles.

Opta's supercomputer predicts the outcome of the Ghana vs Panama Group L opening match at BMO Field, Toronto on June 17, 2026. Photos by Buda Mendes - FIFA and Alex Pantling - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana vs Panama: Supercomputer predicts winner

Despite arriving at the tournament in less-than-ideal circumstances, the Black Stars have been given the edge by Opta's data-driven model.

After running 25,000 pre-match simulations, the supercomputer predicted a Ghana win in 45.1% of outcomes.

Watch Ghana's pre-match training, as shared on YouTube:

Panama emerged victorious in 28.1% of the simulations, while a draw was rated at 26.8%.

The numbers suggest this could be Ghana's best opportunity to collect points before tougher assignments against England and Croatia later in the group stage.

That prediction comes as a welcome confidence boost for Carlos Queiroz's side, who have endured a difficult run since sealing qualification for the global showpiece in October 2025.

Analysing Ghana's chances of beating Panama

Preparations have been far from smooth for the four-time African champions.

Ghana has played only one warm-up match ahead of the tournament – a 1-1 draw against Wales – and concerns remain over both ends of the pitch.

Black Stars players go through their paces at their training base in Toronto ahead of their Group H opener against Panama. Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars have found goals hard to come by, scoring only three times in their last six outings while conceding 13, as cited by Flashscore.

Panama, by contrast, appears to have arrived better prepared. Los Canaleros featured in three build-up fixtures, recording one win, one draw and one defeat.

Watch Panama's last victory before Ghana clash, as shared on YouTube:

During that spell, they scored seven goals but also shipped nine, exposing vulnerabilities that Ghana will hope to exploit.

History also offers some encouragement for the West Africans. Ghana have enjoyed success against teams from the CONCACAF region, winning two of their three previous meetings. All three encounters came against the United States.

Wednesday's showdown will mark the first-ever senior international meeting between Ghana and Panama, adding another layer of intrigue to an already significant contest.

The Black Stars will, however, be without deputy captain Thomas Partey after the midfielder was denied entry into Canada because of his ongoing legal situation in the United Kingdom.

Even so, Queiroz has made his expectations crystal clear, describing the encounter as a must-win match as Ghana aim to lay the foundation for a memorable World Cup campaign.

Dr Bawumia sends message to Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had urged the Black Stars to give their all ahead of Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama on June 17.

The NPP flagbearer also joined Ghanaians in wishing the team success as they prepare for the crucial Group L clash.

Source: YEN.com.gh