Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been handed the gloves as Ghana's starting lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Panama is confirmed

With Thomas Partey unavailable, 20-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi steps into midfield as head coach Carlos Queiroz deploys a 4-4-1-1 system

The Black Stars will be aiming to make a positive start to their campaign and secure all three points against the CONCACAF nation

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Ghana's starting lineup for the highly anticipated Group L opener against Panama has finally been unveiled.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz appears to have settled the debate over his first-choice goalkeeper, handing the nod to Lawrence Ati-Zigi ahead of Benjamin Asare for the crucial encounter.

The experienced Portuguese tactician, taking charge of his third different national team at a fifth FIFA World Cup, has opted for a 4-4-1-1 setup as Ghana seek a positive start to their campaign.

Ghana vs Panama: Ati-Zigi Starts, Asare Benched as Confirmed Black Stars Lineup Drops

Source: Getty Images

Ghana vs Panama: Black Stars lineup emerges

With Ati-Zigi preferred ahead of Asare between the sticks, Carlos Queiroz has largely kept faith with the back four that featured in the recent friendly against Wales.

Gideon Mensah retains his place at left-back ahead of Baba Abdul Rahman, while Marvin Senaya slots in on the opposite flank. Jerome Opoku and Jonas Adjetey continue their partnership at the heart of defence.

The biggest selection headache centred on who would replace the unavailable Thomas Partey in midfield, and Queiroz has entrusted FC Nordsjaelland prodigy Caleb Yirenkyi with the responsibility.

The 20-year-old will line up alongside Elisha Owusu, with the AJ Auxerre captain expected to anchor the midfield while Yirenkyi operates in a more dynamic box-to-box role.

Further forward, Ernest Nuamah has been rewarded for his impressive display against Wales with a place on the left wing.

Antoine Semenyo, fresh from a remarkable 17-goal Premier League campaign with Manchester City, starts on the right.

Meanwhile, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been deployed in a central advanced role behind captain Jordan Ayew, who leads the line for the Black Stars.

Ghana Starting XI: Ati-Zigi; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Owusu, Yirenkyi, Semenyo, Nuamah; Sulemana; Ayew.

Supercomputer backs Ghana to beat Panama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana received a timely boost ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener after Opta's supercomputer backed the Black Stars to beat Panama.

The prediction favours Ghana to begin their Group L campaign with all three points on June 17.

Source: YEN.com.gh