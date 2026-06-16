Thomas Partey has discovered his fate after Canada's Federal Court delivered its verdict on the midfielder's visa dispute

The former Arsenal star had initially been denied entry into the co-host nation, casting serious doubt over his involvement against Panama

Meanwhile, the rest of Ghana's squad arrived in Toronto on June 15 and have intensified preparations as they gear up for the curtain-raiser

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Thomas Partey's hopes of featuring in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Panama suffered a major setback after Canada's Federal Court rejected an appeal challenging the decision to deny him entry into the country.

The Ghanaian government had sought urgent legal intervention after Canadian authorities refused the midfielder's visa application, a move that threatened his involvement in the Black Stars' opening Group L fixture in Toronto.

Thomas Partey Visa Hearing: Canada Court Delivers Verdict Ahead of Ghana vs Panama Clash

Source: Getty Images

However, the hearing, presided over by Judge Lafreniere on Tuesday, June 16, ended without the outcome Ghana had hoped for.

Proceedings began at 9:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT), with one hour set aside for arguments, but the ruling ultimately went against Partey.

Partey loses visa entry appeal: Inside the verdict

During the hearing, Partey's lawyer maintained that the player had pleaded not guilty to all charges he faces in the United Kingdom and remained entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Counsel argued that the former Arsenal midfielder was not subject to any travel restrictions, had retained possession of his passport and had already been admitted into the United States without issue.

She further pointed out that entertainers and public figures had previously gained access to Canada through Temporary Resident Permits (TRPs), urging the court to reach a swift decision.

Partey's legal representative also stressed that the player was prepared to comply with any conditions attached to his entry, including signing an undertaking if required.

On the other side, lawyers representing Canada's Ministry for Citizenship and Immigration (MCI) questioned why the Ghana international should receive preferential treatment.

They argued that existing immigration laws clearly allow authorities to deny entry to foreign nationals facing ongoing criminal proceedings abroad.

Additional affidavits submitted by Ghana Football Association General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo were also rejected by the court.

Proceedings further disclosed that the charges facing Partey in the United Kingdom were not disclosed during his application for a United States visa.

The MCI maintained that a criminal conviction was not necessary to justify a finding of inadmissibility.

Judge Lafreniere, however, interrupted to ask whether there was legal precedent supporting that interpretation within Canadian law.

From the Canadian government's perspective, neither the potential reputational damage to the player nor Ghana's sporting interests met the threshold required to warrant an exception.

Thomas Partey Visa Hearing: Canada Court Delivers Verdict Ahead of Ghana vs Panama Clash

Source: Getty Images

Background to Partey's visa rejection by Canada

The case stems from Partey's ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom, where he faces seven counts relating to allegations of non-consensual acts and sexual assault.

The 33-year-old has pleaded not guilty to every charge brought against him.

Although he was granted entry into the United States, Canada's immigration framework differs significantly.

Under its laws, foreign nationals facing prosecution elsewhere may be deemed inadmissible even without a conviction.

Partey to miss Ghana vs Panama match

The verdict means Partey will miss Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama at BMO Field on June 17, forcing coach Carlos Queiroz to proceed without one of his most experienced players.

According to reports from Rahman Osman, a private jet had been placed on standby and was ready to transport Partey to Toronto had the court ruled in his favour.

Instead, the Black Stars must now turn their full attention to the task ahead, hoping to begin their campaign on a positive note despite the absence of their vice-captain in one of the biggest matches of Ghana's recent football history.

Source: YEN.com.gh