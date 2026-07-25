The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority introduced cloning detection machines capable of verifying chassis numbers and tracing vehicle histories

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey revealed that fraudsters collaborate with insiders to clone chassis numbers of vehicles that have not paid duties

Kotey warned vehicle owners who have evaded duty payments to regularise their status, signalling an end to the current amnesty arrangement

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The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has intercepted and handed over more than 130 vehicles to the Customs Division following the rollout of new inspection technology designed to detect cloned and duty-evading vehicles.

Julius Neequaye Kotey, the DVLA's Chief Executive Officer, told Joy News the effort is part of a wider digital transformation programme aimed at overhauling how vehicles are registered and verified in Ghana.

DVLA intercepts more than 130 vehicles following the rollout of new inspection technology. Credit: DVLA

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At the centre of the crackdown are newly deployed cloning detection machines that allow DVLA officials to examine chassis numbers and trace a vehicle's full history from the point of manufacture.

The technology can flag whether a chassis number has been tampered with or duplicated, and can also reveal whether the vehicle has previously been involved in an accident.

"The machine now gives us the history of the chassis number from the manufacturer to date. Whether the car has been involved in an accident or not, it gives us all these," Kotey said.

The DVLA chief explained the method fraudsters have been using to beat the system. Some individuals obtain photocopies of customs documents for vehicles that have legitimately cleared duties, then use the chassis numbers on those documents to register entirely different vehicles that have not fulfilled their tax obligations. In some cases, these actors are assisted by persons operating within the registration system itself.

"They use that photocopy, that chassis number on it, to clone the car that has not paid duty and come and register it first. When you, the original owner, now come to us, it becomes problematic," Kotey explained.

Amnesty Period Coming to an End

The detection machines have only been operational for approximately one month, yet more than 130 suspect vehicles have already been seized and referred to the Customs Division for further investigation and action.

Kotey added that a flexible arrangement is currently in place allowing owners of affected vehicles to settle outstanding duties without facing prosecution. However, he made clear that this window will close once the DVLA's full digital infrastructure is in operation.

"Henceforth, when we arrest you, we'll prosecute you. Because it's a criminal offence. That level of amnesty is over," he stated.

The DVLA says the broader digital reform programme comprises multiple initiatives, not a single project, all directed at reducing fraud, improving transparency, and ensuring that only properly documented vehicles enter the national registration database.

DVLA unveils design of new number plates

In August 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Kotey unveiled the design of the new number plates set to be introduced in 2026.

He said these changes are part of sweeping reforms in the country's vehicle registration system.

Kotey called these developments a significant step forward for vehicle regulation.

Source: YEN.com.gh