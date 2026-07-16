Lionel Messi tops the 2026 Ballon d'Or prediction markets after Argentina beat England 2-1 in the World Cup semi-final

The 39-year-old has been assigned a 31.7% probability of winning a record ninth Ballon d'Or, the highest among all contenders

Kylian Mbappé, and Harry Kane featured in the top five, but both saw their chances weakened following their semi-final exits

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Lionel Messi has emerged as the leading favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or following another match-winning display at the FIFA World Cup.

Prediction platform Polymarket Sports now gives the Argentina captain a 31.7% chance of claiming a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or after inspiring La Albiceleste to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi tops the latest Ballon d'Or rankings ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal after helping Argentina reach the 2026 World Cup final. Photos by Jam Media, Shaun Botterill and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

The 39-year-old once again proved decisive when his team needed him most. Messi set up Enzo Fernández for Argentina's equaliser before producing another sublime assist for Lautaro Martínez's stoppage-time winner, sending the defending champions into a second successive World Cup final.

The updated ranking suggests Messi boasts a high possibility of dethroning Ousmane Dembélé as the Ballon d'Or holder, as a second World Cup title is within reach.

Updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

5. Kylian Mbappé

The Real Madrid forward completes the top five after enjoying another outstanding World Cup campaign. Mbappé has scored eight goals and provided two assists while breaking several tournament records. However, France's semi-final defeat to Spain dealt a significant blow to his Ballon d'Or hopes. Despite his impressive numbers, the lack of a major trophy in the year under review may ultimately count against him.

4. Ousmane Dembélé

The reigning Ballon d'Or holder slips to fourth despite winning the UEFA Champions League and domestic honours with Paris Saint-Germain. His World Cup campaign showed flashes of brilliance, including a hat-trick against Norway and five goals overall, but consistency proved elusive. France's exit before the final has further weakened his chances of retaining the award.

3. Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane occupies third place after another prolific tournament. The Bayern Munich striker scored six goals to help the Three Lions reach the semi-finals but was unable to influence the defeat to Argentina. Missing out on the World Cup final has significantly dented what had been a strong case to become England's first Ballon d'Or winner since Michael Owen in 2001.

2. Lamine Yamal

Spain's teenage sensation remains firmly in contention. Although Yamal has scored just once in seven World Cup appearances, his influence extends far beyond goals. If the Barcelona star inspires Spain to victory over Argentina in the final, he could still leapfrog Messi in the race for football's most prestigious individual honour.

1. Lionel Messi

Messi sits comfortably at the summit after another unforgettable World Cup campaign. The Argentine legend last won the Ballon d'Or in 2023 following his country's triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Now, with Argentina one victory away from defending their world title, the Inter Miami superstar is on the verge of adding yet another remarkable chapter to his extraordinary career. Should La Albiceleste lift the trophy once again, Messi would become the overwhelming favourite to collect a ninth Ballon d'Or, further cementing his place among the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Messi sets unprecedented World Cup record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi became the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading assist provider after inspiring Argentina's comeback win over England.

According to Opta, the Argentine captain now has 12 World Cup assists, including 10 in knockout matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh