Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has expressed interest in taking charge of the Ghana Black Stars

The 54-year-old Trinidad and Tobago legend holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has head coaching experience in Australia and the Caribbean

Yorke's most recent managerial role ended in March 2026 after Trinidad and Tobago failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Dwight Yorke has reportedly indicated his desire to manage the Ghana Black Stars.

The 54-year-old, speaking through his local representative, outlined his vision for the role, saying, as cited by Ghanasoccernet:

"If they [Ghana] want something new, something dynamic, then it's the front-foot type of football that I have studied over the years."

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke is reportedly interested in the vacant Black Stars head coaching job. Photo credit: Brain Mateo Akutei-Azu/GBC/X and Alex Livesey/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

What are Dwight Yorke's coaching credentials?

Yorke holds a UEFA Pro Licence, the highest coaching qualification available in European football, obtained during a period working with Manchester United's youth set-up at Carrington.

He also holds the UEFA A and B licences, building a formal coaching foundation before stepping into senior management roles.

The legendary Man United striker's managerial career began in earnest in July 2022 when he was appointed head coach of Australian A-League side Macarthur FC.

He made a strong impression at the club, leading the Bulls to their first-ever Australia Cup title in his debut season.

His broader coaching background also includes assistant managerial positions with Sunderland and the Trinidad and Tobago national team.

In November 2024, Yorke took charge of the Trinidad and Tobago senior side, the country he captained at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

His tenure proved difficult, however, with the Soca Warriors winning only four of 18 matches under his leadership.

He departed the role in March 2026 following their failure to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup. According to Transfermarkt, he drew seven games and lost six matches – including a 4-0 defeat to the Black Stars in 2025. He averaged 1.12 points per match.

During his time as a player, Yorke built one of the most decorated records of his generation.

A central figure in Sir Alex Ferguson's famous 1998/99 treble-winning Manchester United side, he lifted the UEFA Champions League, three Premier League titles and the FA Cup.

His attacking partnership with Andy Cole during that era remains one of the most celebrated in Premier League history.

GFA-Sports ministry searches for new Ghana coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has yet to confirm any approach to Dwight Yorke or announce an appointment, with no formal offer to the former Manchester United striker publicly disclosed.

Yorke’s reported interest in the Black Stars job comes after Carlos Queiroz left his role following Ghana’s poor start to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

A five-member committee has since been formed to identify and recommend a replacement for the Portuguese tactician.

Walid Regragui linked with Black Stars job

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Walid Regragui has emerged as a leading candidate for the Black Stars job following Carlos Queiroz’s departure.

The 51-year-old coach famously guided the Atlas Lions to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh