CAF has extended a special invitation to Carlos Queiroz for its upcoming Strategy Conference in Cape Verde, scheduled for October 7 to 9

The conference will bring together coaches from Africa's 10 representatives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Queiroz's invitation comes after Ghana parted ways with him on October 1, following defeats to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia

Carlos Queiroz has received a special invitation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to attend its Strategy Conference in Cape Verde, days after leaving his role as Black Stars coach.

Carlos Queiroz receives a special CAF invitation shortly after leaving his role as Black Stars coach. Photo credit: Soccrates Images/Getty and @CAF_Online/X.

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Carlos Queiroz receives special CAF invitation

The 73-year-old Portuguese tactician is expected to speak at the three-day event, scheduled for October 7 to 9 in Santa Maria, Sal Island.

He will be joined by coaches who led Africa’s 10 representatives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Senior football officials and technical experts from across the continent are also expected to attend the conference.

What is the CAF Strategy Conference?

According to CAF Online, the conference is centred on extracting lessons from Africa's showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and shaping discussions on continental football development and sustainability ahead of the 2030 tournament.

It represents a platform for African football's leading voices to evaluate what worked, what did not, and how the continent can become more competitive at the highest level of the game.

Queiroz had originally been expected to attend as Ghana's head coach, given that he guided the Black Stars through their 2026 World Cup campaign.

That arrangement changed after his relationship with the Ghana Football Association broke down in the weeks that followed.

Queiroz parts ways with Ghana

Ghana announced the termination of Queiroz's contract on October 1, bringing his second stint in charge of the Black Stars to an abrupt end after just 29 days.

The decision followed a damaging start to Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, with the team suffering back-to-back defeats against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

Despite the short and turbulent nature of his second appointment, CAF's invitation suggests the governing body still regards him as a relevant voice in broader discussions about African football's direction.

His continued involvement at the Cape Verde conference means Queiroz retains a role in shaping the continent's footballing future, even without a national team post.

Walid Regragui tipped as favourite to replace Queiroz

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Walid Regragui has emerged as one of the leading candidates to replace Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach.

The Ghana Football Association and the government are expected to weigh their options as they search for a new coach, with the Moroccan reportedly among the names under consideration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh