Walid Regragui has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to become Ghana's next head coach following Carlos Queiroz's departure

The 51-year-old Moroccan tactician most notably guided the Atlas Lions to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

The GFA has not confirmed any negotiations with Regragui or officially announced plans to fill the vacant coaching position

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Walid Regragui has been linked with the vacant Black Stars coaching job following Carlos Queiroz’s departure as Ghana head coach.

The Portuguese tactician left the role just 29 days after his reappointment, following Ghana’s back-to-back defeats to Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Walid Regragui is reportedly the leading candidate to replace Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach. Photo credit: Franco Arland/Getty and Brain Mateo Akutei-Azu/GBC/X.

Source: Getty Images

Walid Regragui emerges as favourite to replace Queiroz

The Ghana Football Association, in collaboration with the government, will now have to consider its options as it looks for a new coach, with Regragui reportedly among the names being discussed.

MoroccoXtra first reported the development in a post on X. However, the GFA has yet to confirm any contact with Regragui or whether formal negotiations have begun.

Who is Walid Regragui?

According to CAF Online, the 51-year-old Moroccan stepped down from his role as Atlas Lions head coach in March 2026, ending a tenure that included one of African football's most celebrated achievements.

Under his guidance, Morocco reached the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African side in history to advance that far in the tournament.

He also guided the North African powerhouse to the final of AFCON 2025, where his side were named champions retrospectively after an appeal by the Moroccan FA.

Regragui's familiarity with African football and his record at the highest level of international competition could make him an attractive proposition for the GFA.

Ghana's difficult start to AFCON qualifying

The vacancy comes at a sensitive moment for Ghanaian football.

The Black Stars opened their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with back-to-back defeats, losing 2-0 to Côte d'Ivoire before suffering a 4-2 home loss to The Gambia, per Reuters.

Those results have placed pressure on the GFA to act decisively, with qualifying matches against Somalia scheduled for November offering Ghana an opportunity to recover ground.

Whether the association will make a formal approach to Regragui remains unclear, and the reported interest has not been substantiated by any official confirmation from either the GFA or the former Morocco coach's representatives.

Gov't to take active role in search of new Ghana coach

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the government is set to play an active role in the search for Ghana’s next Black Stars coach.

Three representatives from the Sports Ministry are expected to join the new committee tasked with assessing and recommending candidates for the vacant position.

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Source: YEN.com.gh