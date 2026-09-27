Barcelona star Lamine Yamal opened up about what drives him in football, and it has nothing to do with personal statistics or financial reward

The 19-year-old told The Guardian that players obsessed with goals and assists lose the enjoyment that makes football special

Yamal's comments come as the teenage star remains among the leading contenders in the 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

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Lamine Yamal has declared that passion, not financial reward or personal statistics, is what keeps him motivated in football, in a candid interview.

The 19-year-old Barcelona and Spain winger made the remarks as speculation surrounding his individual accolades continues to grow, with the teenager currently among the frontrunners in the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal discloses his biggest motivation beyond money. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal discloses his biggest motivation

Despite the enormous expectations that come with being one of the most talked-about footballers in the world, Yamal was direct about his mindset.

"I don't play football for money; I play because I like it!" he said, as quoted by The Guardian.

The winger went further, offering a pointed observation about how the pursuit of numbers can erode a player's relationship with the sport.

"Players who are obsessed with goals or assists do not enjoy."

His vision of football is rooted in creativity and collective contribution rather than individual output.

"I play for fun, to dribble, to play one touch, two, to make a teammate who has not scored, score, for happiness," Yamal explained.

A mentality that has carried him far

The attitude Yamal described appears to have served him well.

At just 19, he has already established himself as a pivotal figure for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team, and his recent performances during the international break drew widespread attention, including a goal for Spain in their Nations League fixture against England.'

Those contributions have only strengthened his profile at the top of world football, yet his remarks suggest he remains deliberately detached from the individual narrative that often surrounds elite players at his level.

His comments reinforce a broader philosophy: that expressing himself on the pitch and elevating those around him matters more than accumulating personal milestones.

For Yamal, the game is ultimately about creativity, connection, and enjoyment, a perspective that sets him apart from many of his contemporaries chasing records and recognition.

Yamal behind Kane in Ballon d’Or rankings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Kane remained top of the unofficial 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings, with Lamine Yamal close behind.

The 19-year-old is aiming to make history by becoming the youngest winner of the prestigious award at the October 26 ceremony in London.

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Source: YEN.com.gh