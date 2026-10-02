Capo De Supremo, born Ishaiku Ahadator, posted a cryptic 'There's Fire' message on social media, drawing attention from fans

His post came as Wontumi FM/TV's sports department continued to lose familiar faces, with several personalities exiting the station

Supremo is the only recognisable name still associated with Wontumi's sports setup, as questions surrounded the department's future

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Capo De Supremo, the only remaining personality in Wontumi FM/TV's sports department, has set tongues wagging with a brief but loaded social media post.

The Kumasi-based broadcaster's sports team has been rocked by a series of departures in recent months, making the cryptic message from Supremo, whose real name is Ishaiku Ahadator, all the more intriguing to followers.

Capo De Supremo sparks curiosity among fans with his latest social media activity. Photo credit: Supremo De Capo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Wontumi sports team's string of departures

The wave of exits began with Fancy Di Maria, who had served as Head of Sports and the station's main sports host after joining Wontumi in 2025.

Watch Fancy Di Maria's unveiling at Ahenfie FM, as shared on X:

He departed in September 2026, and the departures did not stop there.

Producer Shadrack Otto confirmed his own exit on September 28, with sports analyst Newton Lartey Peter also announcing his departure around the same time.

Local news anchor Obaatan followed suit. Most recently, Michael Akomeah, widely known as Sports Messiah, became the latest to leave.

Coincidentally, Ahenfie FM/TV appears to be the primary destination for the outgoing personnel, with Fancy, Shadrack, Newton, Obaatan and Michael all having been unveiled by the station as it builds its sports team.

Supremo's cryptic post raises questions

Against this backdrop, Capo De Supremo's post has attracted considerable attention.

Capo offered no explanation of what he intended by his cryptic post, leaving fans and followers to draw their own conclusions.

He wrote on Facebook:

"There's fire on the mountain. Shiiiiiiishiiiiiiii kumoooooooo."

It remains unclear whether the message carries any connection to the ongoing staff movements at Wontumi FM/TV or whether it was an entirely unrelated personal post.

For now, Supremo continues to be the only familiar face still associated with the station's sports operation, even as uncertainty looms over the department's direction in the coming weeks.

Full list of Wontumi FM/TV departures

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that six members of Wontumi FM/TV’s sports team have left the media company and are reportedly linked with Ahenfie FM/TV.

The departures involve presenters, analysts and producers, although their reasons for leaving have not been established.

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Source: YEN.com.gh