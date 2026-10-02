An old prophecy by Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei about the Black Stars head coach appointment has gone viral again following Carlos Queiroz's departure

Telvin made the remarks on Okay FM after Otto Addo left as Ghana coach, warning that any replacement would not last long in the role

Queiroz's contract was mutually terminated on October 1, 2026, after Ghana lost its first two AFCON qualifying games to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia

An old prophecy by Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei about Ghana's search for a new football coach has grabbed fresh attention online, with social media users revisiting his words after Carlos Queiroz's departure from the Black Stars.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's old Carlos Queiroz prophecy resurfaces after his Black Stars exit. Image credit: Carlos Queiroz, Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

The clip in question comes from an interview Telvin Sowah gave on Okay FM around the time the Ghana Football Association was in the process of replacing Otto Addo following his exit as head coach.

Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Carlos Queiroz

Speaking on the show, the man of God cautioned the GFA against moving on from Addo, framing the decision through what he called the "Phoenix Principle."

"They should leave the coach. Otto Addo alone. If you tamper with time, you have broken the Phoenix Principle. If the Phoenix Principle is not kept, this is where we are now," he said.

He did not stop there. Turning his attention to whoever the GFA would eventually bring in, Telvin issued a direct warning about that coach's staying power.

"This new coach, you'll come and just dance around with us, and then he too, he will not last. They will remove him too, very fast," he added.

Carlos Queiroz's short-lived Black Stars stint

The Portuguese coach was initially appointed in April 2026 to steer Ghana through the FIFA World Cup, and he duly took charge of the team during the tournament.

After his original contract ran its course, the GFA moved to retain him in September 2026, tasking him with guiding the Black Stars through the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

His second stint, however, proved brief. Ghana fell to back-to-back defeats against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia in its opening two qualifying fixtures, putting Carlos Queiroz under immediate pressure.

By October 1, 2026, the GFA confirmed that both parties had mutually agreed to terminate his service agreement.

The timing of Queiroz's exit has brought Telvin's earlier interview back into circulation, with a section of Black Stars followers flagging the prediction as remarkably accurate in hindsight.

The parallels between his warning and how events unfolded have been enough to reignite debate, with many Ghanaians discussing the interview afresh across social media platforms.

The Facebook video of Telvin Sowah delivering the prophecy is below.

Telvin Sowah prophesies about Captain Smart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Telvin Sowah’s prediction that Captain Smart could win the NDC parliamentary primary in Gomoa West but face serious challenges afterwards.

The prophecy points to paperwork and other developments that could frustrate his campaign.

The prophet said those obstacles could lead Captain Smart to reconsider his political ambitions or run as an independent candidate. The prediction follows an earlier dispute over whether he was registered as a party member in the constituency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh