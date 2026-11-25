Barcelona confirmed Lamine Yamal will miss their UEFA Champions League fixture against Azerbaijani side Sabah FC on Wednesday

The 19-year-old winger has been experiencing mild discomfort in his right ankle, prompting Barca to leave him out of the travelling squad

Yamal had started all 17 of La Blaugrana's matches this season before the injury concern emerged

Barcelona will travel to Azerbaijan without Lamine Yamal for their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture against Sabah on Wednesday, November 25, after the Spanish teenager was ruled out with an ankle complaint.

Lamine Yamal is expected to miss Barcelona's Champions League match against Sabah on November 25, 2026. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Why Yamal will miss Barcelona vs Sabah

The club confirmed in an official medical update on Monday, November 23, that Yamal is dealing with mild discomfort in his right ankle.

As a precaution, Hansi Flick's side chose to leave him out of the squad making the trip, though Barcelona expect him to return for Sunday's La Liga fixture against Deportivo de La Coruña.

The absence is notable given Yamal completed the full 90 minutes in Barcelona's 3-2 comeback victory over Villarreal the previous Sunday, November 22.

The winger had received treatment on the ankle ahead of that match but still contributed an assist for Fermín López's equaliser.

According to Reuters, Yamal had started all 17 of Barcelona's matches across all competitions this season before this setback.

Watch excerpts of Yamal's performance vs Villarreal, as shared on X:

His influence on the campaign has been considerable. In La Liga alone, he recorded 10 goals and nine assists in his first 13 appearances.

In the Champions League, he added three goals and four assists across his opening four fixtures in the competition this season.

Understanding Barcelona's decision on Yamal

Given those numbers, Barcelona are reluctant to take any chances with the youngster's fitness.

A demanding schedule lies ahead, with fixtures against Atlético Madrid and Manchester City among the upcoming commitments.

Club management appears keen to avoid any risk of aggravating the ankle issue before those critical matches.

This is not the first time Yamal's workload has required careful management. He sat out Spain's opening game during the November international break due to physical discomfort, suggesting the club and national team are both mindful of the demands placed on the teenager.

With Yamal unavailable for the Sabah tie, Flick will have an opportunity to assess alternatives in his attacking unit while giving his most important young player time to recover ahead of a testing run of matches.

Hansi Flick discloses what makes Yamal special

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick had praised Lamine Yamal's mentality following his impressive performances for club and country.

Flick highlighted the teenager's hunger to improve every day as a major reason behind his rapid development into one of football's brightest young talents.

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Source: YEN.com.gh