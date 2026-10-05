Michael Olise came off the bench to score twice as France overturned a deficit to beat Belgium 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League

The Bayern Munich forward has now contributed 17 goals for France in 2026, closing in on a 21st-century record held by Thierry Henry

Olise reached 10 goals and 10 assists in just 29 appearances for Les Bleus, with his Ballon d'Or chances growing

Michael Olise delivered a match-winning impact from the substitutes' bench as France staged an epic comeback to defeat Belgium 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League, scoring twice after entering the pitch in the second half.

Michael Olise closes in on Thierry Henry’s 23-year France record after a brace vs Belgium. Photos by Photo by Franco Arland - UEFA and Jean-Philippe Ksiazek.

Source: Getty Images

Olise inspires France's epic turnaround vs Belgium

France had struggled to impose themselves before Olise's introduction changed the complexion of the contest entirely.

The turnaround unfolded in the final 13 minutes, with Les Bleus scoring four goals to seal a result that had looked beyond them for much of the match.

Olise first combined with Rayan Cherki to put France level before adding two goals of his own, the second arriving in stoppage time to confirm the emphatic scoreline.

Olise closing in on Henry's record

The brace carried statistical significance beyond the result itself.

According to Opta, Olise has now registered 17 goal contributions for France in 2026, comprising seven goals and 10 assists across the calendar year.

The only player to have surpassed that figure in a single calendar year during the 21st century is Thierry Henry, who accumulated 19 goal contributions for Les Bleus in 2003.

Olise's overall international record also reflects consistent production at the highest level.

The 24-year-old has now scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 29 appearances for France, according to L'Équipe, figures that underline his growing status as one of Europe's most complete attacking players.

Olise's role under Zinedine Zidane

The performance reinforced Olise's importance to France under coach Zinedine Zidane.

His ability to alter a game from the bench adds a dimension to France's attacking options that few players in world football can match.

His form for Bayern Munich has complemented his international contributions throughout 2026, with his combination of creativity, movement and finishing making him a consistent threat at both club and country level.

With the 2026 Ballon d'Or conversation intensifying, Olise's latest display adds further weight to his candidacy for the prestigious individual award.

Olise makes Ballon d’Or top-five ranking

YEN.com.gh earlier ranked the top five Ballon d’Or 2026 contenders based on their combined goal contributions, with Michael Olise finishing fifth.

The Bayern Munich star recorded 27 goals and 35 assists, highlighting his impact as both a scorer and creator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh