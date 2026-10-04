Harry Kane tops the Ballon d'Or 2026 goal contributions chart with 81 combined goals and assists for Bayern Munich and England

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe follow in second and third place, with Michael Olise completing a surprising top five

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, despite being among the award favourites, falls short of the ranking

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Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has emerged as the leading contender for the 2026 Ballon d’Or based on goal contributions, finishing ahead of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and other top stars.

The rankings cover performances between August 3, 2025, and July 19, 2026, taking into account each player’s goals and assists for club and country.

YEN.com.gh ranks the top five Ballon d’Or 2026 contenders by their combined goal contributions.

Harry Kane leads the top five candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award by goals and assists as Lamine Yamal misses out. Photos by Gabriel Kuchta - UEFA, DeFodi Images and Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Ballon d’Or 2026: Top 5 players by goal contributions

5. Michael Olise – 62 goal contributions

Michael Olise completes the top five with 27 goals and 35 assists. His numbers underline his importance as both a scorer and a creator, with the Bayern Munich star making a significant impact in the final third.

4. Erling Haaland – 69 goal contributions

Haaland takes fourth place after recording 58 goals and 11 assists for Manchester City and Norway. The prolific striker continued to demonstrate his eye for goal, with his eight-goal haul on his World Cup debut adding to an impressive campaign.

3. Kylian Mbappé – 71 goal contributions

The 27-year-old ranks third with 58 goals and 13 assists for Real Madrid and France. The French forward also enjoyed major individual success, becoming the first footballer to claim the Golden Boot awards in La Liga, the Champions League and the World Cup.

2. Lionel Messi – 75 goal contributions

Messi sits second with 45 goals and 30 assists for Inter Miami and Argentina. The Argentine legend continues to combine his goalscoring ability with outstanding creativity as he pursues a record-extending ninth Ballon d’Or crown.

1. Harry Kane – 81 goal contributions

Harry Kane leads the rankings with an impressive 81 goal contributions, comprising 73 goals and eight assists for Bayern Munich and England. His remarkable scoring record puts him ahead of the other players on the list and strengthens his case for individual recognition after another prolific campaign.

Lamine Yamal misses out on top 5

Despite being widely considered one of the frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal does not feature in the top five by this measure.

The teenager registered 45 contributions across 57 matches, comprising 20 goals and 25 assists, leaving him below each of the five players listed above in terms of raw output.

It is worth noting that goal contributions represent just one lens through which the nominees are assessed, according to TNT Sports.

Trophy hauls, influence in high-stakes fixtures, consistency over the course of a full season and individual displays in major competitions all factor into how voters ultimately make their decision.

Yamal's position among the favourites reflects broader criteria beyond statistics alone.

Yamal's Spain teammate snubs him for Ballon d’Or

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Spanish international Fran Garcia picked Fabian Ruiz as his preferred winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Garcia praised Lamine Yamal but believes Ruiz has made a bigger impact this season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh