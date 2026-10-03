Calls to dissolve the Ghana Football Association have grown after the Black Stars' difficult start to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Legal experts have identified five grounds under which the government could pursue action against the GFA

The GFA's own 2025 Statutes set a high threshold for any dissolution, requiring a three-quarters majority vote at a specially convened Congress

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Pressure on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has mounted significantly following the Black Stars' underwhelming results in the opening rounds of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with public calls for the association's dissolution growing louder.

However, the legal path to any such outcome is far more complex than the debate suggests.

There are five legal grounds under which the government could dissolve the Ghana Football Association. Photo credit: @JDMahama/X and @kurtokraku/X.

Source: Twitter

The GFA is a registered company limited by guarantee, meaning its existence and governance are subject to Ghana's corporate laws as well as its own internal statutes.

That distinction matters enormously, because it means the government cannot dissolve the association simply on the basis of poor performance or widespread dissatisfaction with its leadership.

Five grounds for legal action against the GFA

There are, however, five specific circumstances under which legal proceedings could be brought against the association.

The first is insolvency. If the GFA becomes unable to settle its debts as they fall due, it could be subjected to official liquidation under Ghana's insolvency framework.

Closely related is a persistent failure to meet financial obligations, which could itself trigger winding-up proceedings.

The third ground concerns illegal activities. Ghana's Companies Act permits court intervention where an organisation is found to be involved in unlawful acts or transactions.

Additionally, where a company acts beyond the boundaries of its legal or constitutional powers, courts may step in to restrain those actions or declare them void.

Finally, serious corporate or statutory irregularities, including non-compliance with applicable company laws, can expose an organisation to regulatory or judicial action under the country's corporate framework.

Why the government cannot act unilaterally

Identifying these grounds does not translate into a straightforward path for the government to shut the GFA down.

The association's 2025 Statutes make clear that any decision relating to dissolution must be approved by a three-quarters majority of all GFA members at a specially convened Congress.

"Any decision relating to the dissolution of GFA requires a majority of three-quarters of all of the Members of GFA, which must be obtained at a Congress specially convened for the purpose."

That is a considerable threshold. Public frustration over Black Stars results, criticism of GFA leadership, or political pressure alone would not satisfy the legal requirements for dissolving the body.

Any move to bring the GFA's corporate existence to an end must follow the procedures set out in both Ghanaian company law and the association's own governing statutes.

In practical terms, this means that unless one of the aforementioned legal grounds is established and pursued through the proper channels, the GFA remains protected from unilateral government action, regardless of the noise surrounding its performance.

Sports minister rejects calls for GFA dissolution

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sports Minister Kofi Adams has opposed growing calls for the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association.

Adams said the government does not have the legal authority to shut down the GFA because it is a registered entity.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh