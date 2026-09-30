Communications Minister Sam George called for the Black Stars to be disbanded and the GFA sacked after Ghana's 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia on Tuesday

The Ningo-Prampram MP said Ghana should accept a two-year FIFA ban if it gave the country time to rebuild the national football team from scratch properly

Ghana were left bottom of Group C in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers with no points, having lost 2-0 to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké just days earlier

Sam George has called for the Black Stars to be disbanded after Ghana's humiliating 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Sam George calls for the Black Stars to be disbanded and the GFA sacked after Ghana's 4-2 defeat to The Gambia. Image credit: Sam George/Black Stars.

Source: Facebook

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations also urged the sacking of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), even at the risk of a FIFA ban.

Ghana's poor run in the qualifiers continued at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Days earlier, Carlos Queiroz's side opened their Group C campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké.

Against The Gambia, the Black Stars raced into a 2-0 lead through an Ernest Nuamah penalty and a Felix Afena-Gyan free-kick.

The visitors, however, levelled before half-time, and Ebrima Colley struck twice after the break to seal a 4-2 win, The Gambia's first over Ghana in 33 years.

Ghana are now bottom of Group C without a point and have not won an AFCON qualifier since beating the Central African Republic in September 2023.

Sam George calls for Black Stars overhaul

Sam George made the call in a post on X, insisting that his position on the national team had not changed.

He argued that Ghana should disband the team, sack the FA and accept a two-year FIFA ban to allow for a proper rebuild.

According to him, the current patchwork approach was worse than the painful truth. He wrote:

"As for the Black Stars, my position before is my position today. Disband the team. Sack the FA."

FIFA rules prohibit government interference in the running of national football associations, and breaches can lead to suspension.

Sam George's X post, in which he calls for the Black Stars to be disbanded and the GFA sacked, is below.

Ghanaians react to Sam George's call

Social media users were split, with some backing a total overhaul and others arguing that sacking officials would not fix the team's problems.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Mbappé's defender wrote:

"No matter who we sack, nothing can make Sibo, G. Mensah and Yirenkyi play like Rodri, Marcelo and Pedri respectively."

Nana Yaw said:

"FIFA will not ban anybody, just dissolve the GFA."

NotaBurnerAccount commented:

"You're the ministerial and MP equivalent of the Black Stars btw."

Capito, The Architect indicated:

"We have the blueprints in our legends. Let's bring together Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari for a national dialogue."

Mike Spencer added:

"The issue isn't the Black Stars alone. The junior teams, women's team, Ghana Premier League and our whole sports fraternity is running into tatters!"

Kofi Iddie Adams walks out during Gambia loss

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams reportedly left the Accra Sports Stadium during the Black Stars' defeat to The Gambia.

Journalist Gary Al-Smith reported that the minister walked out around the 75th minute, when Ghana were trailing 3-2. The Buem MP's reported exit came as frustration grew over the Black Stars' collapse.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh