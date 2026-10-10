Bayern Munich players, including Harry Kane, were spotted wearing small pieces of tape on their earlobes during training sessions

French sports outlet L'Équipe disclosed that the tape is linked to a sports science practice

The procedure involves blood sampling from players' earlobes, with the tape covering the marks left behind after each test

Bayern Munich players have been turning heads at training after appearing with small strips of tape attached to their earlobes, with Harry Kane and Michael Olise among those spotted sporting the unusual look.

The accessory sparked curiosity among football supporters, but the explanation lies firmly in the realm of sports science rather than style.

Harry Kane and Bayern Munich players train with tape on their ears. Photos by N. Hermann/FC Bayern.

Source: Getty Images

Why Bayern players train with tapes on earlobes

According to French sports newspaper L'Équipe, Bayern's medical and performance staff periodically collect blood samples directly from players' earlobes during training.

The tape visible on players' ears simply covers the small puncture marks left by the sampling procedure.

The practice is not new to the club and was already in place before Vincent Kompany took charge as head coach in 2024.

The blood samples are used to measure lactate levels, a key physiological indicator that reveals how the body is coping with intense physical exertion.

Elevated lactate concentrations signal that a player is working near or beyond their aerobic threshold, giving performance specialists precise data on how hard each individual is being pushed during a session.

How lactate data shapes training at Bayern Munich

Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach to fitness work, Bayern's technical team uses the data gathered from these tests to tailor training demands to individual players.

This allows coaching staff to raise or reduce session intensity based on objective physiological feedback rather than general observation alone.

Watch Bayern's training session, as shared on X:

For players competing across the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League over the course of a long, demanding season, managing physical workload is as important as tactical preparation.

Lactate testing gives staff a more informed basis for decisions around training loads and recovery periods, helping to keep players at peak condition while reducing the risk of fatigue-related decline or injury.

The sight of tape on players' earlobes may seem out of place on a football training pitch, but it offers a small and telling window into the increasingly data-driven world of elite football preparation.

Kane reacts to his 2026 Ballon d’Or chances

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane had spoken about his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or after a record-breaking season.

The England captain is among the favourites for the award after scoring 73 goals for club and country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh