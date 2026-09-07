Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has reacted to his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or after his record-breaking season

Kane is among the favourites to win the prestigious prize following his 73-goal mark for club and country

Should the 33-year-old win the prize, which will be held next month, it would make him the first English winner since Michael Owen in 2001

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Harry Kane has emerged as the leading contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or after a remarkable 2025/26 campaign.

The Bayern Munich striker scored 73 goals for club and country during the period under review, a tally surpassed only by Lionel Messi’s extraordinary 82-goal haul in the 2011/12 season.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Harry Kane Reacts to His Chances of Winning Prestigious Award

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Kane reacts to Ballon d'Or prospects

Speaking to Owen Hargreaves, Kane was played an audio message from former England striker Michael Owen, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 and expressed his hope that Kane would "join our exclusive little club" this year.

Kane responded with evident emotion. "I'm extremely proud of the season I put up, for sure," he said, as cited by TNT Sports.

"Hearing players like Michael [Owen] say that – I grew up watching Michael play, and I was a massive England fan – I think it just fills me with pride."

He added that the journey from supporter to award contender had not been lost on him.

"Not that long ago, I was that fan wanting to become a professional footballer, and I am here now and winning awards, and the Ballon d'Or is the same."

Kane acknowledges uncertainty ahead of voting

Despite the widespread recognition of his achievements, Kane was measured about his prospects, acknowledging that the decision now rests entirely with the voters.

"Of course, now it is out of my hands; it is down to the voters and the people who decide it. The season I had was my best season by far, and we'll have to wait and see," he said.

Kane also reflected on the nature of football debate, noting that different qualities attract different admirers.

The 33-year-old was also keen to stress that his focus had already shifted to the coming campaign.

"It is a weird one because I am already focused on this season now and the next season. Can I be better? Can I improve? But I also want to appreciate what I did."

Should Kane claim the award, he would become only the fifth English player in history to win the Ballon d'Or and the first in 24 years, following Owen's victory at the turn of the century.

Pep Guardiola backs Kane for 2026 Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola had backed Harry Kane to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, praising the Bayern Munich striker’s goals and consistency.

Guardiola’s choice comes despite the likes of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé being among the other high-profile contenders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh