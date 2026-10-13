Ghana deployed more than 100 health workers to Grenada under the government's Labour Export Programme to fill critical staffing gaps

The workers signed two-year renewable contracts and will serve across various medical facilities in the Caribbean nation

Both the Chief of Staff and the Labour Minister addressed the workers before departure, urging professionalism and contract compliance

More than 100 Ghanaian health workers have left for Grenada as part of the government's Labour Export Programme, aimed at placing skilled Ghanaian professionals in countries facing shortages in the healthcare sector.

Over 100 Ghanaian health workers leave Grenada as part of the government's Labour Export Programme. Credit: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that workers will be stationed across medical facilities in Grenada on two-year renewable contracts, filling roles in a Caribbean nation that has struggled to meet its healthcare staffing demands.

Before the group's departure, Chief of Staff Dr Julius Debrah addressed the workers, emphasising that their behaviour abroad would shape perceptions of Ghana as a whole.

He stressed that professional qualifications could secure an opportunity, but personal conduct would determine how long it lasted.

"Your certificate or your qualification may open the door for you, but your character will determine how long the door will be kept open," Dr Debrah said.

He called on the workers to perform diligently and leave a lasting impression on Grenada's health system, reinforcing Ghana's standing as a reliable source of trained and dependable medical professionals.

Labour Minister Urges Workers to Honour Contracts

Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum also spoke at the send-off, urging the health workers to respect the terms of their agreements and maintain a high standard of professionalism throughout their posting.

"Go and work well, don't mess up. Try and raise the flag of Ghana. Be professional. Professionalism is key. This is what we expect from you," he said.

Agyekum also urged the workers to return to Ghana upon completing their contractual period rather than overstaying or abandoning their terms.

The minister revealed that the government was actively advancing plans to deploy additional nurses to Germany and other Caribbean nations, signalling the programme's broader ambitions beyond the Grenada posting.

The Labour Export Programme is designed to generate overseas employment for Ghanaians while simultaneously helping partner countries address shortfalls in critical sectors such as healthcare. The Grenada deployment represents one of its most significant placements to date in terms of the number of workers involved.

The Ministry of Health has in the past recruited Ghanaian nurses for Barbados.

There have been three batches of nurses sent to Barbados as of 2024.

Some Ghanaian nurses also moved to the Caribbean after the Bahamas announced new recruitments in 2023.

The Bahamas Health and Wellness Minister said 18 speciality nurses would work in the Caribbean.

The Tribune reported at the time that the Bahamas had been dealing with a workforce shortage, leading to overworked nurses.

In 2024, the Ghana Human Development Report noted that 24% of nurses trained in Ghana work abroad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh