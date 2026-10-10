Rayo Vallecano supporters repeatedly threw objects onto the pitch during the La Liga fixture at Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday, October 10

The protest targeted club president Raúl Martín Presa, with fans displaying a banner directed at the club's leadership

Ghana international Iñaki Williams captained Athletic Club in the abandoned match, which was goalless when play was called off

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The La Liga fixture between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Club was abandoned on Saturday, October 10, after home supporters at Estadio de Vallecas threw objects onto the pitch throughout the match in protest against club president Raúl Martín Presa.

Rayo Vallecano's La Liga home fixture against Athletic Club was abandoned after 28 minutes. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Why Rayo vs Athletic Club was abandoned

Referee José María Sánchez Martínez halted play on multiple occasions before ultimately concluding that conditions were unsafe to continue. The score stood at 0-0 at the time of the abandonment.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the disruption started around the 13th minute when Rayo fans began throwing paper aeroplanes and small plastic balls onto the playing surface as Athletic Club prepared to take a corner kick.

A banner reading "Presa, la pelota está en tu tejado" — roughly translated as "Presa, the ball is in your court" — was displayed in the stands, making clear the protest was directed at the club's president.

Although stewards cleared the pitch and play resumed briefly, supporters continued the demonstration, forcing further interruptions that eventually made it impossible for the referee to allow the match to proceed.

The fixture also carried added significance as Rayo returned to Vallecas for the first time after a period spent playing home games at Butarque in Leganés, where the club had temporarily relocated due to safety concerns at their own ground.

Iñaki captains Athletic Club in abandoned fixture

For Ghanaian football fans, the match drew particular attention.

Iñaki Williams, who recently retired from international football, started the game and wore the captain's armband for the Basque club as Athletic made the trip to Madrid.

Watch the moment fans threw objects onto the pitch, as shared on X:

Williams and his teammates were unable to complete the contest, however, as the abandonment left the result unresolved.

The incident has prompted questions about stadium safety and the deepening rift between Rayo's supporter base and the club's ownership.

Football authorities are expected to determine a new date for the fixture to be completed.

Iñaki vows to spend entire career at Athletic Club

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Iñaki Williams has vowed to spend the rest of his playing career at Athletic Club, ruling out a future move to another team.

The 32-year-old forward has made 516 official appearances for the Spanish club, placing him fifth on their all-time appearance list.

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Source: YEN.com.gh