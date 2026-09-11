Inaki Williams announced his retirement from the Ghana national team in an emotional farewell message

The Athletic Bilbao forward expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to represent his ancestral homeland

Williams closed his message with the word 'Medaase', pledging to continue supporting the Black Stars

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Athletic Bilbao captain Inaki Williams has announced his retirement from international football with Ghana on Friday, September 11.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian shared his decision in a heartfelt statement addressed to supporters and everyone connected to his time with the national team, as hinted by YEN.com.gh earlier.

Inaki Williams announces his retirement from the Black Stars after four years. Photo by Julian Finney - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Inaki Williams reflects on his Ghana journey

In his message, Williams described his decision as one that came with a sense of peace and fulfilment rather than regret.

He said the experience of representing Ghana had given him far more than he ever expected from football alone.

"Ghana has given me much more than football. It has allowed me to come back home, feel even closer to my roots and experience the enormous pride of representing my country and wearing this flag on my chest," he wrote on X.

The forward, who was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, had switched his international allegiance to Ghana, making his debut for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

His decision to represent the land of his heritage was widely celebrated at the time, seen as a boost for a squad eager to make an impression on the global stage.

Williams' farewell message to Ghana

In his retirement statement, Williams emphasised that his commitment and effort on the pitch were never in question, saying he leaves with the satisfaction of knowing he gave everything each time he pulled on the shirt.

"I leave happy, proud and with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave everything every time I wore this shirt," he wrote.

Watch a throwback video of Inaki's announcement to play for Ghana:

He signed off with a word of gratitude and a promise to remain close to the team as a supporter, closing his message in Twi with "Medaase", meaning "thank you", and the phrase "Always Ghana".

"I will continue supporting the Black Stars as one of you, wherever I am," he added.

Since pulling on the Black Stars jersey for the first time, Williams has earned 28 caps and scored twice for Ghana, according to Transfermarkt.

His international career covered three major tournaments: the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, and Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Prophet Sowah’s warning to Inaki Williams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah had issued a worrying prediction about Inaki Williams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Prophetic Life Embassy founder claimed the Athletic Bilbao forward made a mistake by choosing to represent Ghana instead of Spain.

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Source: YEN.com.gh