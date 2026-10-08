Iñaki Williams has declared his intention to spend the rest of his playing career at Athletic Club, ruling out any future move

The 32-year-old forward sits fifth on Athletic's all-time appearance list with 516 official appearances to his name

Williams, who recently retired from international football with Ghana, has a contract with the Basque club running until 2028

Iñaki Williams has stated categorically that he will never leave Athletic Club, declaring his intention to retire with the Basque club at the end of his playing days.

Former Ghana international Iñaki Williams vows to retire at Athletic Club. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Iñaki Williams makes retirement vow

The 32-year-old, who has spent his entire senior career with Athletic after joining the club's academy in 2012, made the remarks in an interview with Radio Nacional de España.

When pressed on whether a move away from the club was conceivable, Williams left no room for ambiguity.

"Impossible. I'm retiring here; I don't want to wear any jersey other than Athletic's. I am very proud to have been part of this, and when the club decides I am no longer a key part of the team, I will step aside," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Williams has accumulated 516 official appearances for Athletic Club, placing him fifth on the club's all-time list, per Transfermarkt.

That tally, built over more than a decade of consistent service, has established him as one of the defining players of the club's modern era.

His contract at San Mamés runs until 2028, meaning he still has several seasons to further cement that standing.

Should he see out that deal without a transfer, Williams will have spent his entire professional career at a single club — a distinction that has become increasingly rare in modern European football.

Life after football already taking shape

Beyond his immediate playing ambitions, Williams, who recently retired from international football, has also turned his thoughts to what follows retirement.

He disclosed that he envisages returning to San Mamés as a supporter once his career concludes, with his son by his side.

"I'll go to San Mamés with my son to watch new legends grow," he said.

The forward recently retired from international football with Ghana, a decision that brings his focus back entirely to club level.

With the Ghana chapter of his career now closed, Williams appears determined to pour his remaining years into Athletic, where his legacy is already well established.

Iñaki dedicates plush hotel to Athletic Club

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iñaki Williams unveiled the San Mames Hotel in Akyem Achiase in 2024, marking his entry into Ghana’s hospitality industry.

The hotel is named after Athletic Club’s iconic stadium, where the Ghanaian forward has spent his entire professional career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh