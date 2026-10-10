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VAR Controversy: Vinicius Jr’s Goal Disallowed Before Red Card Against Villarreal
Football

VAR Controversy: Vinicius Jr’s Goal Disallowed Before Red Card Against Villarreal

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Vinicius Jr scored what appeared to be Real Madrid's second goal against Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday evening
  • VAR intervened after an off-the-ball incident involving the Brazilian winger during the build-up to his strike
  • The 26-year-old had come off the bench just minutes earlier amid questions surrounding his form under José Mourinho

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Vinicius Junior had a goal disallowed and was sent off in the same sequence of events during Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Villarreal at the Bernabéu on Saturday, October 10, following a VAR review for violent conduct.

The Brazilian winger, who came off the bench in the 52nd minute, replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, scored what he thought was the cushioner for Jose Mourinho's men.

VAR Controversy: Vinicius Jr’s Goal Disallowed Before Red Card Against Villarreal
Vinicius Jr saw red against Villarreal after he was punished for an off-the-ball incident in the build-up to his disallowed goal. Photo by Denis Doyle.
Source: Getty Images

Vini finished off a pass from Jude Bellingham. However, the celebrations were cut short when the referee was advised to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

The review resulted in the goal being ruled out and Vinicius receiving a red card for his actions in the build-up.

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Why Vinicius' goal was disallowed and shown a red card

The VAR review disclosed that Vinicius had pulled a Villarreal player's hair in an off-the-ball incident before completing his run and scoring.

Under football's Laws of the Game, violent conduct committed away from the ball can result in a straight red card when a player uses excessive force or brutality against an opponent.

Watch the controversial moment, as shared on X:

On the strength of the footage, the referee disallowed the goal and dismissed Vinicius from the field.

According to talkSPORT, the decision drew immediate protests from the forward and several of his teammates, who were visibly frustrated by the outcome of the review.

Pressure mounting on Vinicius at Real Madrid

The dismissal arrives at a difficult moment for the 26-year-old.

Mourinho had left him out of the starting lineup for the Villarreal match amid concerns about his recent form, though the manager had spoken publicly in his defence beforehand, urging the club's supporters to remain behind the forward during a challenging period.

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The sending-off deepens what has already been a turbulent stretch for Vinicius this season, with Real Madrid continuing to manage his role within a competitive La Liga campaign.

Why Vinicius Jr missed Real Madrid's pre-season match

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Vinicius Jr was absent as Real Madrid faced Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly in Austria.

However, the Brazilian winger missed the game because he was still on an extended off-season break and was expected to rejoin his teammates in the coming days, with no fitness concerns reported.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Real MadridVinicius JuniorLa Liga
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