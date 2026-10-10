Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença has confirmed when Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the national team

Ronaldo was provisionally suspended by the FPF after leaving Portugal's training camp amid a reported disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has scored his 980th career goal, moving 20 goals short of the 1,000-goal milestone

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Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to rejoin the Portugal national team squad in November, according to Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proença, despite the disciplinary proceedings that led to his provisional suspension.

Portugal FA president Pedro Proença confirms Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date after his provisional suspension. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo to return to Portugal after suspension

Proença made the comments public amid ongoing uncertainty about the 41-year-old's status with the national side, offering a clear signal of intent from federation leadership.

"The Federation, the coach, all the teammates are aligned: we want Cristiano back. I expect him back already during the November international break," Proença said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

"Cristiano is also willing to return. He's the best of all time."

What led to Ronaldo's suspension

The controversy stems from Ronaldo leaving Portugal's training camp during the most recent international break.

Reports indicate the departure followed a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role within the squad.

The FPF subsequently launched disciplinary proceedings and issued a provisional suspension while the case remains under review.

Before the sanction, Ronaldo had issued an apology for his conduct and stated his willingness to accept whatever punishment the federation decides to impose.

Jesus had also previously left the door open for his return, underlining the striker's value to the national setup.

The provisional suspension means the final outcome of the disciplinary process has yet to be confirmed, and Ronaldo's availability for November will ultimately depend on the resolution of those proceedings.

Ronaldo closes in on 1,000 career goals

While the disciplinary situation continues to develop, Ronaldo has wasted little time making his presence felt at club level.

He scored his 980th career goal during Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Diriyah on Friday, 9 October, opening the scoring in the 23rd minute.

The strike leaves him 20 goals short of the landmark 1,000-goal target he has publicly set for himself.

Portugal are scheduled to face Denmark and Wales during the November international window, giving Ronaldo a potential platform to add to both his tally and his country's campaign should he be cleared to feature.

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Source: YEN.com.gh