Manchester City could reportedly be relegated to the Championship after being found guilty of almost all of the 115 Premier League financial charges against them

According to the Daily Mail’s Oliver Holt, sources close to the case say a huge points deduction and a large fine are the likely punishment

City have appealed the verdict, insisting they are innocent, while the Premier League reportedly wants the sanction officially announced before the appeal is finally decided

Manchester City could reportedly be relegated to the Championship after being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

Man City reportedly face a huge points deduction that could guarantee relegation. Photo source: Martin Rickett/PA Wire via The Independent/James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images (Via ESPN)

Source: UGC

According to the Daily Mail’s chief sports writer, Oliver Holt, the club is likely to be handed a huge points deduction that would guarantee relegation.

Holt cited sources close to the case, who also said a large fine is expected. In late September 2026, an independent commission found City guilty of almost all of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League.

The breaches covered nine seasons, from 2009/10 to 2017/18. City have since appealed the verdict, and no punishment has been announced yet.

What the report says about Man City

Holt’s sources said a further points deduction could keep City in the Championship for at least one more season.

According to the report, the EFL would not be obliged to accept such a punishment but is likely to agree to it. Expulsion from the Premier League, which could have sent City down to League Two, is seen as unlikely.

Such a move would cause chaos for the Premier League and the EFL and void the current season, the report added.

The Premier League reportedly wants the punishment announced before City’s appeal is decided, which is not expected before the end of January.

Man City appeal guilty verdict

Reacting to the verdict in September, City said they were “disappointed and surprised” by the commission’s findings.

The club insisted it was innocent of the accusations and described the findings as “unsafe.” A new three-person panel will hear the appeal, but no date has been set.

Under the Premier League’s rules, City face possible sanctions ranging from fines and points deductions to expulsion. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has suggested a deduction of between 40 and 60 points.

Semenyo ruled out with knee injury

YEN.com.gh previously reported that City forward Antoine Semenyo has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury.

The Ghana international was hurt shortly after coming on as a late substitute in City’s win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Manager Enzo Maresca said a scan showed the injury was not as bad as feared. Semenyo is expected to return in December, meaning he is likely to miss Ghana’s next AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh