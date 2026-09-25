An independent commission reportedly found Man City guilty of 114 of the 115 Premier League financial-rule charges brought against the club

The verdict, reported on Friday, September 25, follows a hearing that took place between September and December 2024

The club maintained that the Premier League process remains ongoing and that significant elements are still to be completed

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Manchester City has issued a statement after an independent commission reportedly found them guilty of 114 of the 115 Premier League financial-rule charges filed against the club, insisting the process is not yet concluded.

The verdict was reported by The Athletic and other major outlets on Friday, September 25, in what represents one of the most significant moments in English football's history.

The charges were originally brought by the Premier League in February 2023, covering allegations that City failed to provide accurate financial information and did not cooperate fully with the league's investigation.

Manchester City has reacted for the first time after being found guilty of 114 Premier League charges. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

What's Manchester City's position on the verdict?

A club spokesperson pushed back against the suggestion that proceedings have reached a conclusion, stating, as cited by Tribuna:

"The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality.

"As such, Manchester City FC's position remains consistent with the club's statement of February 2023.

"The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence."

City has denied any wrongdoing throughout the duration of the case and is expected to appeal the commission's findings.

Sanctions and next steps remain uncertain

The independent commission's hearing took place between September and December 2024 after the Premier League referred the charges to the panel for adjudication.

While the reported verdict marks a pivotal moment, the question of punishment has not yet been resolved.

Reports indicate that potential sanctions could range from financial penalties to sporting consequences, though no final decision has been made.

Any outcome is also likely to be shaped by the appeal City are expected to mount, meaning the matter could remain unresolved for a considerable period yet.

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Source: YEN.com.gh