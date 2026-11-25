British pundit Simon Jordan publicly criticised the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it reversed a key ruling on the 2025 AFCON final

The controversial final between Senegal and Morocco on January 18 descended into chaos over a disputed referee decision

Jordan argued that Senegal's conduct during the match should have seen them eliminated from the tournament

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Simon Jordan has taken aim at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following its decision to reinstate Senegal as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, declaring that the Teranga Lions should never have been allowed back into the competition after walking off the pitch during the final.

The former Crystal Palace chairman was reacting to the CAS ruling, which unanimously overturned the Confederation of African Football's decision to strip Senegal of their title and hand Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory.

"Senegal got its reward despite the referee's poor performance and the behaviour! The Senegalese team deserved to be eliminated!" Jordan said on talkSPORT.

British pundit Simon Jordan questions Senegal's AFCON title restoration and makes a strong claim. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

What happened in the controversial AFCON final

The drama unfolded on January 18, when Senegal faced Morocco in Rabat.

The match had been moving towards its conclusion when Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala consulted VAR and awarded Morocco a penalty in the closing stages.

Senegal's players, furious at the call, temporarily abandoned the pitch in protest. It was captain Sadio Mane who eventually convinced his teammates to return.

Watch highlights of the controversial AFCON 2025 final, as shared on YouTube:

Morocco's Brahim Diaz then stepped up for the spot-kick and missed, and Pape Gueye went on to score the winner for Senegal in extra time, sealing a 1-0 victory.

CAF's Appeal Board intervened in March, reversing the result and awarding Morocco the win on a 3-0 forfeit ruling.

Senegal challenged this at CAS, where a three-member panel ultimately ruled in their favour in November, finding that the referee acted within his authority when he ordered the match to continue.

Jordan's verdict on Senegal's reinstatement

The CAS verdict confirmed Senegal as two-time African champions, adding to their maiden AFCON title won in 2022.

However, the legal outcome has done little to quiet critics like Jordan, who remains firmly of the view that Senegal's conduct during the final was unacceptable.

Watch Jordan's verdict on Senegal's reinstatement as AFCON winners, as shared on X:

His comments reflect the deep divisions that persist over how the chaotic encounter was managed, both on the night and in the months of legal proceedings that followed.

For many observers, the controversy surrounding the 2025 AFCON final is far from settled, regardless of what the arbitration panel decided.

Morocco drop in FIFA rankings after AFCON title verdict

In a separate publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco have fallen from fifth to seventh in the FIFA world rankings after losing 18.02 points following CAS's decision to overturn their 2025 AFCON title.

Their points tally dropped from 1,809.37 to 1,791.35, leaving them outside the top five in the latest rankings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh