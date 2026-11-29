Manchester City announced plans to formally contact PGMOL following a contentious 2-2 Premier League draw against Arsenal

Enzo Maresca's side raised concerns over several officiating decisions, including a late penalty appeal involving Viktor Gyökeres

City confirmed they would write to the refereeing body on Monday, demanding a full explanation of key incidents from the match

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Manchester City have announced they will file a formal complaint with the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after a fiercely disputed 2-2 Premier League draw at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Sunday, November 29.

Manchester City Break Silence on Arsenal Draw, Address Controversial Premier League Decision

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The club published an official statement on their website expressing serious dissatisfaction with the officiating during the encounter, and confirmed correspondence with PGMOL would follow on Monday.

"Manchester City are very disappointed in a number of decisions made by the officials during today's match against Arsenal," the club wrote in the statement.

Man City demand answers over Gyökeres handball call

The most contentious moment centred on a late penalty appeal after a header from Josko Gvardiol appeared to strike the arm of Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres inside the penalty area.

Referee John Brooks declined to award a spot-kick, and a subsequent VAR review upheld that decision, with officials ruling that Gyökeres' arm was in a natural position.

City's statement made clear the club intends to pursue a thorough explanation of both the referee's on-field calls and the application of VAR throughout the match.

"We expect a detailed response, and we will continue to represent and defend the interests of the Club, our players and our supporters," the statement read.

What City are asking PGMOL to clarify

Enzo Maresca's side want PGMOL to account for each of the key officiating incidents that shaped the outcome of the game, with the Gyökeres handball ruling at the heart of their grievance.

The club has not publicly disclosed the full list of decisions under scrutiny, but described their dissatisfaction as covering "a number of decisions" rather than a single incident.

The draw leaves City seeking answers at a critical point in the Premier League season, with the title race continuing to tighten.

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Source: YEN.com.gh