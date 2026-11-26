Ghana's Black Challenge returned home to a massive reception at Accra International Airport after winning the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup

A red carpet, an open-top double-decker bus, and champagne from a corporate sponsor marked the team's triumphant homecoming

Captain Richard Arthur Opentil scored the only goal in the final as Ghana became only the second African nation to claim the title

Ghana's Black Challenge touched down in Accra to a jubilant reception on Thursday, November 26, following their historic victory at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

Ghana's Black Challenge received a hero's welcome after their Amputee World Cup victory. Photo credit:@JoySportsGH/X.

Source: Twitter

Black Challenge receive heroic welcome

Supporters packed the Accra International Airport to greet the returning champions, with video footage capturing the electric atmosphere as the players stepped off the plane to roaring cheers.

A red carpet was laid out in their honour, and an open-top double-decker bus ferried the squad through some of Accra's main streets as fans lined the routes to celebrate the country's newest sporting heroes.

Corporate sponsor ASKY Airlines joined in the festivities by popping champagne to toast the team's world title.

The triumphant welcome followed Ghana's 1-0 victory over Morocco in Sunday's (November 22) final, staged in San Juan de los Lagos.

Captain Richard Arthur Opentil wrote his name into the country's sporting history by netting the decisive goal in the 32nd minute, delivering Ghana's first-ever Amputee Football World Cup crown.

The achievement also placed Ghana among an elite group of nations, making them only the second African country to lift the trophy after Angola won the competition in 2018.

Forward Mohammed Mubarik was the standout individual of the tournament, finishing as the top scorer with seven goals to claim the Golden Boot award.

Black Challenge's road to glory

Ghana's path to the title was anything but smooth.

The Black Challenge suffered a 2-0 defeat to Angola in their opening group match, a setback that could have derailed their campaign.

Instead, the team regrouped to thrash Iraq 6-0 and then eliminated the United States and Egypt in the knockout rounds before overcoming defending champions Türkiye on penalties to reach the final.

The victory represents a defining moment for Ghanaian para football, raising the country's profile on the global stage and inspiring a new generation of amputee footballers across the continent.

Black Challenge set for huge financial rewards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Black Challenge could receive significant financial rewards after winning the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

The team’s earnings are expected to come from private sponsors and possible government recognition, with Dr Mohammed Raii of Eezzy Group Foundation providing the biggest confirmed reward so far.

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Source: YEN.com.gh