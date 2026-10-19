Sarkodie has responded after Serwaa Amihere asked whether he has spoken to Yvonne Nelson since their 2023 saga, a question she earlier described as controversial

The rapper also addressed concerns that he does not respect women, saying people are entitled to their opinions and he cannot fully control their perceptions

The interview comes three years after Yvonne Nelson’s memoir and Sarkodie’s diss track Try Me sparked one of Ghana’s biggest showbiz controversies in recent years

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Sarkodie has responded to a question about whether he has spoken to actress Yvonne Nelson since their 2023 saga.

Sarkodie responds to Serwaa Amihere’s question on whether he has spoken to Yvonne Nelson since 2023 and addresses claims that he does not respect women. Photo source: Sarkodie/Yvonne Nelson.

Source: Facebook

In June 2023, Yvonne Nelson released her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, in which she disclosed that she ended a pregnancy during her past relationship with Sarkodie.

Responding with his song Try Me, the rapper claimed he had urged her to keep the pregnancy and told her to take the blame for her choices.

Yvonne hit back with a message that read, “Insults won’t work, Michael.” Weeks later, Sarkodie admitted on the Way Up With Angela show that he was not “super proud of everything” about how he handled the situation.

Asked about their relationship in April 2024, Yvonne said, “We are not friends, and after what happened in the book, we have not been close friends.”

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson’s 2023 saga

The rapper made the remarks during a recent interview with broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, clips of which surfaced online on October 16, 2026.

Before asking the question, Serwaa told Sarkodie it would be a controversial one. In response, the Rapperholic hitmaker said he would rather not address the matter since she had described it as controversial.

He did not say whether the two have spoken since 2023. Sarkodie also used the interview to address concerns that he does not respect women.

The TikTok video of Sarkodie, in which he responds to the question about Yvonne Nelson, is below.

Sarkodie addresses claims he disrespects women

On concerns that he does not respect women, Sarkodie said it was people’s opinion. According to him, how others perceive him on the matter is not something he can fully control.

Such claims gained traction in 2023 after the release of Try Me. At the time, Blakk Rasta called for Sarkodie’s music to be banned over what he described as disrespect for womanhood.

Captain Smart also criticised the rapper, saying, “It’s only a coward who dares a woman.”

Sarkodie on O2 Arena and jollof saga

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie also spoke about his planned 2027 concert at London’s O2 Arena in the same interview.

When asked what would happen if the venue did not sell out, he said he was unbothered, adding, “If you don’t fill it, you don’t fill it.”

The rapper explained that the strong turnout at his first Rapperholic Kumasi show informed the choice of a bigger venue this year.

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Source: YEN.com.gh