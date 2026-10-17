Sarkodie addressed the persistent questions surrounding his planned 2027 O2 Arena concert during a conversation with Serwaa Amihere shared on X on October 16, 2026

The Ghanaian rapper also weighed in on his viral interaction with Stonebwoy over a jollof rice moment that sparked online debate

Sarkodie revealed he has expanded the venue for his upcoming Rapperholic concert in Kumasi following an overwhelming turnout at his first show there

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Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, is not losing sleep over whether he fills the O2 Arena or not.

The Ghanaian rap heavyweight made that clear during a candid conversation with broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, a clip of which was shared on X on October 16, 2026.

Sarkodie opens up about his O2 arena event. Photo credit: @sarkodie.

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie on the Jollof Saga and being his own man

When asked directly what his response would be if the 2027 concert failed to sell out, Sarkodie was refreshingly unbothered. "I am one of the most bashed artistes in Ghana. If you don't fill it, you don't fill it," he said, signalling that public pressure would not dictate his outlook on the show.

The rapper also pushed back on what he described as a pattern of people telling him how to conduct himself. He made clear he has no intention of bowing to public scrutiny over his personal choices, referencing the widely discussed video of his interaction with Stonebwoy that centred on a jollof rice moment.

"I am not a kid for people to start pointing fingers at me, telling me what to do. I couldn't say no to the jollof. I wasn't like that, but you know, one day we will write a book someday," he said, hinting that there is more to the story than what has circulated online.

Rapperholic Kumasi set to go bigger

On a more upbeat note, Sarkodie spoke with genuine enthusiasm about his forthcoming Rapperholic concert in Kumasi.

He described the reception he received during his first show in the Ashanti Regional capital as extraordinary, and said that the outpouring of support had directly shaped his plans for this year's edition.

Rather than simply returning, he has scaled up the ambition of the event, opening up a larger space to welcome an even bigger crowd.

"Kumasi showed Sarkodie love, and this year we have gone way bigger. We have opened the space, so it is going to be amazing," he said.

The rapper's comments paint a picture of someone who has made peace with public opinion while remaining driven by the connection he shares with his fanbase across the country.

The X video is below:

Stonebwoy questions Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about We also highlighted facts about Stonebwoy questioning Sarkodie over a video of a one-legged man posted shortly after Stonebwoy’s OVO Arena concert.

Sarkodie denied that the clip was aimed at his colleague or intended to mock his condition.

The timing struck a nerve because Stonebwoy has faced ridicule over the lasting effects of a childhood accident.

He also said he had previously called Sarkodie to congratulate him, raising questions about the tension between the two musicians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh