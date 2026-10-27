France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia broke his silence on the voting process that determined the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner

Garcia confirmed that the race between Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe went down to a very small margin during the voting period

The editor shared that one of the two front-runners held the lead for a considerable stretch before the contest shifted in the closing stages

Harry Kane has been crowned the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner after edging out Kylian Mbappe in one of the award's tightest races in recent memory, with France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia shedding light on how it unfolded.

France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia lifts the lid on how Harry Kane beat Kylian Mbappe to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award. Photos by Jeff Spicer - UEFA.

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How Kane beat Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or

Garcia, who monitored the voting as results came in throughout the month-long process, confirmed that the Bayern Munich striker and the Real Madrid forward were clear of the rest of the field, though neither pulled away convincingly until very late.

"This year, there were several serious contenders. The two closest rivals were the two front-runners, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, and the race between them was decided by a very small margin," Garcia said, as quoted by Goal.

The France Football chief went further, revealing that Mbappe held the advantage for much of the voting window before Kane turned the race on its head.

"I followed the results in real time during the month of voting. Kylian led for a long time, but Harry Kane came back into contention, and in the end it was decided by a very, very small number of points," Garcia added.

Garcia did not disclose the precise points difference separating the two players.

Kane's victory mirrors historic precedent

The closeness of the 2026 edition draws comparisons with the 2024 Ballon d'Or, when Manchester City midfielder Rodri defeated Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior by just 41 points in what was considered one of the narrowest finishes in the award's history. Garcia's remarks suggest the 2026 contest was similarly, if not more, tightly decided.

For Kane, the award marks a landmark moment in a career that has been defined by prolific scoring but had previously lacked top-tier individual recognition at this level.

His performances for Bayern Munich and England across the past season made a compelling case to voters.

For Mbappe, the result represents another miss at the Ballon d'Or, with the French forward having now come close on multiple occasions without capturing the prize.

He will need to wait at least another year for his next opportunity to claim the honour.

Vincent Garcia knew Ballon d'Or winner before ceremony

YEN.com.gh previously reported that France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia keeps Ballon d’Or winners’ identities confidential until the official ceremony.

Garcia also disclosed that Real Madrid exerted considerable pressure on organisers before a past event, raising questions about the award’s process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh