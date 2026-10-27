Details of the expensive Rolex watch Harry Kane wore on the night he won the 2026 Ballon d’Or at the ceremony in London have emerged

Watch account Celeb Watch Spotter said the white gold Rolex Daytona, set with blue sapphires, is worth about £1 million, which is around $1.4 million

Kane beat Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to the award after scoring 73 goals for club and country, becoming the first English winner since 2001

Details of the expensive Rolex watch Harry Kane wore on the night he won the 2026 Ballon d’Or have emerged.

Harry Kane poses in a black tuxedo and bow tie ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, wearing a sapphire-studded Rolex Daytona. Photo credit: Celeb Watch Spotter/Instagram, Harry Kane/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The Bayern Munich striker was crowned the world’s best player at the ceremony in London on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Kane beat Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé, who finished second, and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who came third.

He scored 73 goals for club and country last season. The England captain is the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

Inside Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or night watch

Popular watch account Celeb Watch Spotter shared a photo of Kane in a black tuxedo and bow tie ahead of the ceremony.

According to the account, the striker wore a white gold Rolex Daytona with a special silver-sheen obsidian dial.

The watch, reference 126599TSA, features 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires around the bezel and 11 blue sapphires as hour markers.

Celeb Watch Spotter priced the timepiece at £1 million, which is about $1.4 million. A US luxury watch dealer, Wrist Aficionado, currently lists the same model at $1,275,000. Before the ceremony, the account described Kane as one of the favourites to win the award.

Below is the Instagram post from Celeb Watch Spotter, which shares details of Harry Kane’s watch.

Insider discloses how Kane beat Mbappé

France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia, who monitored the voting, has shed light on how Kane won the award.

According to Garcia, Kane and Mbappé were the two closest rivals in a race decided by a very small margin. He said Mbappé led for a long time before Kane came back into contention.

The voting lasted about a month, with the pair well clear of the rest of the field. However, neither player pulled away convincingly until very late. Garcia did not disclose the exact points difference between the two stars.

Lamine Yamal’s reaction goes viral

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Lamine Yamal’s reaction to losing the award went viral on social media.

Photos showed the 19-year-old seated in a black suit, looking dejected as the award went to Kane. Yamal has not publicly addressed how he felt at that moment.

Many fans expressed sympathy for the Barcelona star, while others joked about the viral photos.

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Source: YEN.com.gh